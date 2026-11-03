Few actors greet me with such a broad smile as Nicolas Cage. The guy makes movies I want to see. Whether big or small, I need to know what he's doing, and I love his commitment to every single credit.

But when you take as many swings at the plate as Cage, they don't always connect. Sometimes movies flop, or audiences aren't ready for the ride you deliver.

But here's the thing: Cage is so good in every movie that eventually, I've found people come around to his work and reassess. In fact, lots of these flops became cult classics because of what he brings to the screen.

So today, I want to go over 5 Nicolas Cage movies that bombed upon release, only to achieve legendary status later.

Let's dive in.

1. Vampire's Kiss (1988) - Peter Loew

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Director: Robert Bierman

Robert Bierman Writer: Joseph Minion

Joseph Minion Cast: Nicolas Cage, Maria Conchita Alonso, Jennifer Beals, Elizabeth Ashley

Why It Flopped

I saw this on daytime TV, maybe the USA Network? Weird movie. It was a low-budget movie that was full of Cage's manic energy. He also did this strange pseudo-British accent. And he ate a cockroach on camera. Kind of easy to see why this picked up steam now.

How It Became a Cult Classic

Alright, so the internet has this "Nouveau Shamanic" version of Nic Cage, and it all started with this movie. Cage is buckwild in this movie. He runs down New York streets, eats that aforementioned cockroach, and has his own idea about how campy the movie should be. It's like Cage is single-handedly sending up yuppies and their fears.

2. Bringing Out the Dead (1999) - Frank Pierce

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Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Writer: Paul Schrader (based on the novel by Joe Connelly)

Paul Schrader (based on the novel by Joe Connelly) Cast: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore

Why It Flopped

On paper, the director-writer duo behind Taxi Driver (Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader) should have given us a megahit. I mean, even today I would say I'd love to see these two guys collaborate again. But audiences didn't show up to the dark tale about death and life through a paramedic's eyes.

How It Became a Cult Classic

All Scorsese movies have value, and his work with Schrader remains sme of his most interesting. This is a good movie wrapped in chaotic energy that is criminally underrated. Cage's performance is widely cited as one of his most restrained. We can feel the emotion, his want for life to matter, his worry that death is perfunctory. It just rocks.

3. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) - Terence McDonagh

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Director: Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog Writer: William Finkelstein

William Finkelstein Cast: Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes, Val Kilmer, Fairuza Balk, Xzibit

Why It Flopped

This movie was never going to be a big hit. It was the sequel to an NC-17 Abel Ferrara indie hit. People had no idea what to make of this movie or the trailer. Werner Herzog’s eccentric directorial choices didn't make it esier ot sell; half the trailer is iguanas and close-ups.

How It Became a Cult Classic

This is a Werner Herzog movie! He allowed Cage to be intense and off the rails. It's a physical performance that bucks all conventional cop tropes and becomes its own hallucinatory tale. Cage pops pills and chases a bad guy in a town where magic feels like it's around every grimy corner.

4. Snake Eyes (1998) - Rick Santoro

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Director: Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma Writer: David Koepp (story by Brian De Palma & David Koepp)

David Koepp (story by Brian De Palma & David Koepp) Cast: Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise, John Heard, Carla Gugino, Stan Shaw

Why It Flopped

It didn't! Snake Eyes made $103 million on a $73 million budget. It was a well-shot De Palma thriller with a killer opening one-liner and a fun, if convoluted, plot. But blockbusters like The Rock and Con Air were in the same era, and people thought they were getting that instead of an artsy political thriller with sleazy ideas and a very complicated protagonist.

How It Became a Cult Classic

No one shoots modern movies like De Palma. They're like throwbacks with real gumption and technical marvels. They're all worth watching as closely as you can. De Palma’s opening tracking shot is studied in film schools as a textbook in blocking, camera movement, and suspense. Cage is playing an eccentric who realizes he might be normal in a world crazier than he is.

5. The Wicker Man (2006) - Edward Malus

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Director: Neil LaBute

Neil LaBute Writer: Neil LaBute (based on the screenplay by Anthony Shaffer)

Neil LaBute (based on the screenplay by Anthony Shaffer) Cast: Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn, Kate Beahan, Frances Conroy, Molly Parker

Why It Flopped

It's not a great movie. Remaking Robin Hardy’s 1973 British folk-horror masterpiece was a gamble that just doesn't work here. The original had this brooding intensity and noir element; this one is all camp.

How It Became a Cult Classic

And yet, somehow this movie is so very watchable. You want to show it to your friends, and you want them to hear the lines that make you cackle, like "Not the bees!" Cage is nuts here. He's part detective, part wild man exploring a weird community. It's not scary; it just keeps your attention through sheer weirdness.

Summing It All Up

Nicolas Cage is a great actor because he can make any role come to life. We watch, and we reassess the movies he's in because we love him. Even in movies that fail, we go back because there's a specialness to Cage that demands our eyeballs, and I am happy to donate.