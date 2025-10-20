Units for the Nikon ZR are just about ready to ship, according to release date estimates, and excitement for the new Nikon ZR—the first cinema camera to truly combine the best of Nikon’s engineering with RED Digitial Cinema’s color science—could not be higher.

As is the case with any new camera, especially one which is the first in a new lineup, there can be a bit of a learning curve. To help get any interested Nikon ZR purchasers, or future users, get ready to dive in, here are some new tutorials that cover pretty much all of the basics and that you’d need to know.

Nikon ZR Basic Operations The first video that we’ll highlight comes from the Nikon Digitutor YouTube Channel and it covers some basic information on knowledge, useful techniques, and tips on getting started with the Nikon ZR. The video above covers the following sections: 00:00 Introduction

While not an in-depth tutorial, it's a helpful watch for those looking to get started with the Nikon ZR and start to see how it functions and operates.