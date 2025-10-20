Units for the Nikon ZR are just about ready to ship, according to release date estimates, and excitement for the new Nikon ZR—the first cinema camera to truly combine the best of Nikon’s engineering with RED Digitial Cinema’s color science—could not be higher.

As is the case with any new camera, especially one which is the first in a new lineup, there can be a bit of a learning curve. To help get any interested Nikon ZR purchasers, or future users, get ready to dive in, here are some new tutorials that cover pretty much all of the basics and that you’d need to know.

Nikon ZR Basic Operations

The first video that we’ll highlight comes from the Nikon Digitutor YouTube Channel and it covers some basic information on knowledge, useful techniques, and tips on getting started with the Nikon ZR. The video above covers the following sections:

While not an in-depth tutorial, it’s a helpful watch for those looking to get started with the Nikon ZR and start to see how it functions and operates.

Nikon ZR Recommended Features

The second, and perhaps more interesting, tutorial put out by Nikon Digitutor is a video that covers all of teh recommended features that come with the ZR, focusing more on the video presets and recording options. Here are the chapters for this video:

  • 00:00 Introduction
  • 00:11 1. Video presets
  • 01:06 2. Autofocus options
  • 02:08 3. Video file type
  • 03:13 4. Assist display
  • 03:44 5. 32-bit float audio recording & excellent built-in microphone performance
  • 05:43 6. Photo shooting functions

Obviously this one is more helpful for us video professionals, so definitely recommend giving this one a watch.

