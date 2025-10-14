We know there’s a ton of great cameras currently on the market and set to be released this year. And trust us, we’re excited about all of them. From the Canon C50 to the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, there’s an endless amount of content surrounding the latest cameras from the top brands that are worth checking out and exploring.

And while we’ll keep sharing updates on them all, this Nikon ZR is certainly rising to the top ranks—at least in terms of buzz and excitement. The first true child of Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema, the ZR promises to be a new filmmaking powerhouse that could bring in a new era of run-and-gun videography and pro-level filmmaking.

To keep the vibes up ahead of its units starting to ship next week, Nikon has shared another new short film that shows off its capabilities. Let’s check it out below.

Nikon ZR Short Film Released on the Nikon Australia YouTube page, this latest short film called “The Climber” is another showcase of the heights that the ZR is capable of—literally. Weighing just 540g, the Nikon ZR is the most compact camera in the new Z Cinema line. And, with R3D (NE) video packed into such a small body, it unlocks limitless possibilities for creative filmmaking. The team at Eyre Films showcases how the ZR can be mounted on drones, under vehicles, and inside cliff faces, as well as showing off what it can achieve in low-light environments. You can watch the short film to see for yourself.

The Nikon ZR’s Rising Expectations Of course, at the end of the day, the ZR is just a camera; it offers 6K video capture in REDCODE, N-RAW, and ProRes RAW with 15+ stops of dynamic range, but it won’t write, direct, or edit your short films for you. As a tool that offers great specs and features at a reasonable price point, though, its appeal is understandable. And if you’d like to dive in, it’s available to preorder now with units expected to start shipping next week. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Fusion of RED + Nikon Cinema Technology

6K Full-Frame Z-Mount Cinema Camera

REDCODE RAW R3D + N-RAW Recording

ProRes RAW/HQ, H.265/H.264 Codecs

32-Bit Float Audio, Dual-Base ISO

Bright, Folding 4" DCI-P3 Display

Built-In 3D LUTs, Digital Accessory Shoe

Dual Built-In Microphones

15+ Stops Advertised Dynamic Range

Frame.io Cloud Integration