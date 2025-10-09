Blending the best of RED color science and Nikon engineering, the new Nikon ZR is one of the most anticipated cameras of the year, with high expectations and promising specs. The real question, though, for many working filmmakers, videographers, and documentarians, is how this new camera actually holds up in the field.

We’re all excited for the 6K60 video capture in REDCODE, N-RAW, and ProRes RAW, as well as the 15+ stops of dynamic range and 32-bit float audio, yet you don’t really know how a camera works and feels until you’ve taken it through the paces.

With the Nikon ZR still a few weeks away from shipping, though, while you can try it out yourself just yet, you can watch one documentary filmmaker show off what the camera is capable of capturing. Let’s take a look at one of the first sports documentaries shot on the Nikon ZR.

Nikon ZR Documentary Film Presented by Nikon, filmmaker and director Justin Porter showcases what the Nikon ZR is capable of in this latest featurette from the company. As one of the first documentary filmmakers to get their hands on the Nikon ZR, Porter’s insights are quite interesting and a nice glimpse into what makes the ZR so appealing to actual, working filmmakers. The short film, which is shown in the video, is preceded by some helpful insights provided by Porter and cinematographer Mitch Blummer into their thoughts on working with the ZR for their project and how the camera was able to handle their sports doc specifications. Here’s a quick breakdown of what the video covers if you’d like to jump to any section: 00:00 : Introduction

: Introduction 00:35 : Justin Porter and Mitch Blummer on the Nikon ZR

: Justin Porter and Mitch Blummer on the Nikon ZR 02:51 : Justin’s Inspiration for the Short Film

: Justin’s Inspiration for the Short Film 03:29 : Short Film You can find out more about the Nikon ZR on the company’s website here , or simply stay tuned as we’ll have plenty more to say and explore about the camera in the coming weeks and months.