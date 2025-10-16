It feels like every time I log onto the internet, someone is talking about the box office for One Battle After Another. There are people telling us it's going to lose $100 million and bemoaning how it should prove studios can't give these ideas money.

There are dozens of hot takes all over the internet, and I'm here to just give some truths. The One Battle After Another box office does not matter.

Yes, you heard that right.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Movie Studios Plan For These Things

If you run a movie studio, you look at your slate every year and hope it's diverse enough to weather the storm of the box office. But it's actually kind of predictable.

You want to have a few four-quadrant movies to make money, take chances on some lower-budget genre fare to see if they break out, and then budget in some awards swings that keep big directors happy and build relationships with talent.

Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca are the co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. They're responsible for the studio's global theatrical production, marketing, and distribution. The duo, who have worked together for years, recently had their contracts renewed after a successful streak of hit films like Minecraft and Sinners. And those hits at WB keep coming.

This year, Warner Bros has had a spectacular box office showing. They had seven movies open over $40 million, and even with whiffs like Mickey 17, they more than made up for it with movies like Minecraft and Weapons, which pulled in tons of money.

That's why when people talk about the box office for One Battle After Another, which currently stands at $141,887,513 worldwide, they're just looking for clicks.

If the movie did cost around $150 million

That is a movie that is still in theaters and still doing well. It is also predicted to win or be nominated for many Academy Awards, which will help draw in new audiences and keep it in theaters.

This doesn't even factor in what it makes when it hits streaming and rentals.

Again, this movie is built to last, in a slow but sure way. It's making around a million dollars a day now.

That's why the news of box office articles is all over the place. A good studio, run by smart people, programs movies in order to fill certain needs. WB did not need this to be a blockbuster; they just needed this to be a good movie.

It is that, and now it has the chance to break even, but more importantly, bring in the awards the studio craves and set them up for the next PTA, Leo, or Chase Infiniti movie down the line.

And it may woo other filmmakers to come over for the future.

Summing It All Up

The sky is not falling at Warner Bros. They see an awards play they invested in that brings them a closer relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson, with Leonardo DiCaprio, and repairs some of their image that suffered when Nolan left the studio, thanks to them unceremoniously dumping things on streaming.

So, the next time someone brings up the box office to them, be annoying and show them this article.

Let me know what you think in the comments.