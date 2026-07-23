Do you remember the last time you were reading a book, playing a game, or watching a show or movie that made you gasp? I just replayed Resident Evil 7, and I had totally forgotten how it ended. That was fun.

You might think of The Sixth Sense. When that came out in 1999, its ending rewired our brains and how we thought about plot twists. It's the kind of reveal that works like a magic trick. It's a hidden fact yanked suddenly into the light, and then it seems obvious.

But there's an older, heavier move, one that turns on what a character does rather than what the audience learns. A single action becomes its exact opposite, and the consequences are tragic. The Greeks called it peripeteia (yes, it's a pain to spell). In a sharp video essay, StudioBinder breaks the device down with David McKenna, who wrote American History X. Obviously, spoilers ahead for a stack of great films.

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What Is Peripeteia?

Peripeteia is a reversal of fortune, a term Aristotle coined in his Poetics.

Reversal of the Situation is a change by which the action veers round to its opposite, subject always to our rule of probability or necessity.

He argued it means the most in tragedy, where the turn runs from good to bad. He said that the reversal has to feel probable or necessary, never arbitrary. You could pull any old twist out of the ether, but if it doesn't make sense, it obviously won't have impact.

He uses Oedipus Rex as the template. The king hunts the criminal whose crime cursed his city, only to discover the criminal is himself. He flees a prophecy, and the fleeing fulfills it. Bummer.

What makes it hurt is situational irony, meaning that every choice produces the reverse of what the character intended.

You see the same thing happen in The Great Gatsby. Gatsby takes the blame for Daisy's fatal accident to shield her, and that act of protection is exactly what gets him killed. The reversal in your own work typically happens at your midpoint, but the big moment of peripeteia comes during your climax.

Reversal Is Only Half the Battle

Peripeteia rarely travels alone. It usually runs with a second Greek term, anagnorisis. This is recognition, the jolt from ignorance to knowledge. Combine the reversal with the recognition, and you get a very particular kind of gut-punch. And it is oh-so-fun in a story.

But recognition on its own isn't peripeteia, and we can look at The Sixth Sense again for this.

Malcolm realizes he's been dead the entire film, which is a moment of terrible recognition, yet none of his actions backfire. He simply learns something that was always true.

As we've laid out in the difference between a twist and a reveal, that's a reveal without a reversal. American History X combines both, and that fusion is what gives its ending such brutal finality.

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Rule One: Unexpected, Yet Inevitable

The first rule of a strong reversal is that it should feel unexpected in the moment and inevitable in hindsight. All the pieces are there, but they don't matter until a certain event.

In American History X, Derek renounces the white-supremacist movement and drags his younger brother Danny back from it, but the turn comes too late, and Danny is killed for the same hatred Derek spent years preaching.

McKenna said the death was never optional once he understood the story.

"I didn't want Danny to die at the end, but he has to die," he says in the video. "You can't shy away from what you're writing or you have no integrity as a writer."

The trick is that the inevitability has to be earned, long before the payoff. McKenna said he had done exactly that without clocking it at the time.

"I had layered in all the sprinkles of Danny dying," he said. "I just hadn't realized it yet."

That's plant and payoff working beneath the surface, which we absolutely love.



Mystic River operates the same way. Jimmy's grief and criminal past make his violence feel preordained, so the only real shock is who ends up dead.

Rule Two: Invert the Stakes, Don't Just Raise Them

Cranking up the stakes is the easy version. You can always make the character suffer more or lose more. The harder move is to flip them, so the very thing the audience is rooting for becomes the thing that destroys the character.

In Million Dollar Baby, the question for most of the runtime is whether Maggie will win, until the reversal changes it to whether she'll choose to survive.

You don't want this to be random. The most punishing versions of this turn a story's internal stakes, the ones rooted in character rather than plot. Oldboy aims its recognition almost entirely inward and trades suspense for pure emotional wreckage. American History X does it too. Not preaching hatred stops being an argument and becomes the thing that can kill the person Derek loves most.

"All it takes is one bad decision for tragedy to happen," McKenna said.

The real magic of a reversal comes out of that flip.

Rule Three: Placement Is Important

The third rule is about placement. As we've said, peripeteia usually lands near the end, but even then, it reshapes the entire film.

If a story would otherwise feel unresolved or leaves too much hanging, move the reversal earlier so the lingering questions have room to breathe. Anora turns pretty quickly, with the marriage the main character wants for security becoming precisely what wrecks her life, and the rest of the film gives her space to reckon with her own worth.

If the story would feel complete either way, you can push the reversal to the final beat. Se7en waits until the box ("What's in the box?!"), and we understand instantly how Mills' world has flipped. American History X is close to the end, too, then adds a few beats of recognition.

Combine the reversal with that recognition, and you have an impactful story in which things come together beautifully, and structure and character meet in a way that feels cathartic.