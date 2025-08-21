It’s fine, we’re not mad. One of the more innovative and popular point-and-shoot camera brands, Ricoh, is back with a new GR IV digital camera that’s being called the “ultimate snap shooter,” yet—as with past models—video isn’t much of a focus.

And why would it? This tiny guy is ideal for travel photography and that quick-snap approach to street life shots. It does offer Full HD video, but it probably won’t turn many heads for hybrid creators.

Still, Ricoh is a popular brand for many reasons, and the point-and-shoot market has never been hotter. If you’re curious to learn more, here’s everything you need to know about the new Ricoh GR IV.

The Ricoh GR IV is Here The latest installment in the popular compact fixed-lens camera series is another in a long line of cameras now characterized by impressive image quality, a sharp prime lens, and supreme portability. The new GR IV is set to bring a fresh 25.7MP BSI CMOS sensor, redesigned 28mm-equivalent lens, improved AF and Shake Reduction, more built-in memory, a new battery, and updates to specialized focusing and shooting modes. Additionally, there is an all-new dedicated GR WORLD app for wireless settings control and image sharing. This sensor pairs with the updated GR ENGINE 7 processor that helps to achieve a full stop better low-light performance along with a faster 0.6-sec startup time, quicker focusing performance, up to ISO 204800, and the same versatile 14-bit DNG and JPEG recording as its predecessor.

More Shooting Modes, Including Full HD Video When set to Program AE, the GR IV now has a Program Auto Ex function, which allows instant switching of the exposure mode by turning the front e-Dial for Aperture Priority or the rear e-Dial for Shutter Priority. A new Snap Distance-Priority AE (Sn) mode has also been added to the exposure mode options; this mode emphasizes the depth of field of a scene and adjusts the exposure parameters to prioritize the desired depth of field effect. In addition to stills shooting, the GR IV is also capable of recording Full HD 1080 video at 60p, 30p, and 24p frame rates. The same specs as the previous GR III, so not a major jump in pretty much any way for hybrid shooters.

Price and Availability The Ricoh GR IV is still quite impressive as it retains its 28mm-equivalent fixed lens design, making it ideal for wide-angle, everyday shooting. The body has also gotten an update, making it even slimmer, and it will feature a firmer and more secure grip. Overall, an exciting point-and-shoot that could be a great option for travel photography. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 25.7MP APS-C BSI CMOS Sensor

New 28mm f/2.8 Lens (Full-Frame Equiv.)

Improved AF and Low-Light Focusing

5-Axis 6-Stop Shake Reduction System

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

53GB Built-In Memory & microSD Card Slot

Full HD 1080/60p Video Recording

Snap Distance Priority & Focus Limiter

35mm and 50mm Focal Length Crop Modes

GR WORLD App for Updates and Control