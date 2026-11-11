RØDE’s Free Video Recording App Finally Set to Release for Android Users
RØDE announces that its free RØDE Capture video app is finally coming to Android users.
A familiar pattern many Android owners and users cite as perhaps the biggest annoyance in their smartphone-using lives is that many great, helpful apps released these days often come out for iOS first, then slowly make their way to Android.
We saw it with the Blackmagic Camera app and others, and now the RØDE Capture app, originally released in 2023 for Mac users, finally comes to Android. Still, it’s better late than never. Let’s check it out.
RØDE Capture for Android
RØDE has announced that its RØDE Capture free video recording app is coming to Android users. This app will bring its integrated audio control and video recording capabilities to a broader community of creators, finally fulfilling its promise of being available to creators working in social media, vlogging, podcasting, mobile journalism, and filmmaking.
What’s neat about the RØDE Capture app is that it brings microphone configuration and video recording controls together within one interface. This means that, rather than switching between applications or navigating individual device settings, users can manage supported RØDE microphone features directly through the app, which can help streamline the recording process and reduce the complexity of mobile content creation.
Depending on the microphone you have connected, you’ll have access to audio tools such as gain adjustment, Gain Assist, Noise Reduction, split or merged recording modes, and high-pass filtering. The app also supports a wide range of RØDE microphones, including products across its Wireless range, compact on-camera microphones, and USB desktop microphones.
Price and Availability
Credit: RODE
RØDE Capture for Android is now available as a free download through the Google Play Store. Users can search for "RØDE Capture" to download the application. The app is also available for iPhone.
- The RØDE AI-Micro Is a New Game-Changing Audio Interface for Smartphone Filmmakers ›
- Level Up Your Audio Recording and Mixing Flow With the New RØDE PodMic USB ›
- This New RØDE Firmware Update Set to Unlock 4K Capture Across Entire RØDECaster Video Range ›
- RØDE Wireless Micro Now Transmits Directly to iOS Without Receiver ›
- RØDE Wireless GO II Gets Major Updates, Now Controllable with Mobile App ›