A familiar pattern many Android owners and users cite as perhaps the biggest annoyance in their smartphone-using lives is that many great, helpful apps released these days often come out for iOS first, then slowly make their way to Android.

We saw it with the Blackmagic Camera app and others, and now the RØDE Capture app, originally released in 2023 for Mac users, finally comes to Android. Still, it’s better late than never. Let’s check it out.

RØDE Capture for Android RØDE has announced that its RØDE Capture free video recording app is coming to Android users. This app will bring its integrated audio control and video recording capabilities to a broader community of creators, finally fulfilling its promise of being available to creators working in social media, vlogging, podcasting, mobile journalism, and filmmaking. What’s neat about the RØDE Capture app is that it brings microphone configuration and video recording controls together within one interface. This means that, rather than switching between applications or navigating individual device settings, users can manage supported RØDE microphone features directly through the app, which can help streamline the recording process and reduce the complexity of mobile content creation. Depending on the microphone you have connected, you’ll have access to audio tools such as gain adjustment, Gain Assist, Noise Reduction, split or merged recording modes, and high-pass filtering. The app also supports a wide range of RØDE microphones, including products across its Wireless range, compact on-camera microphones, and USB desktop microphones.