Warning: This article contains spoilers for 1996’s Scream.

Unfortunately, we lost actor and law clerk C.W. Morgan on August 30 (as discovered by TMZ on October 8). Morgan played an integral role in 1996’s Scream as Hank Loomis, the father of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), who was the boyfriend of the main character, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), and one of the two perpetrators of the original Ghostface massacre. While he did not appear in many scenes, Morgan fleshed out the world of Woodsboro, California, which is one of the most well-realized fictional locales in horror history.

Hank Loomis is proof of the inherent interconnectedness of the cast of characters who populated the small Northern California town. He was a fierce (though ultimately misguided) defender of his son whose indiscretions with Sidney’s mother led to his wife leaving her family behind, supplying her blossoming serial killer son with his motive. Morgan’s passing, in the same year that Scream celebrates its 30th anniversary, is a reminder to look back on the supporting cast that made it such a memorable classic and celebrate their work alongside the performances of the movie’s main ensemble of stars, which includes Campbell, Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rose McGowan, Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore.

The following actors only made brief appearances in the star-studded movie, but nevertheless left indelible impressions.

C.W. Morgan

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

Morgan’s memorable turn as Hank Loomis led him to reprise the role in 2000’s Scream 3 in spite of the fact that, in the canon, both his son and ex-wife (Laurie Metcalf, who played Mrs. Loomis in Scream 2) were already dead.

Carla Hatley

‘Scream’ (1996 Credit: Dimension Films

Casey Becker’s (Drew Barrymore) mother (Carla Hatley) and father (David Booth) barely appear in the movie, only arriving home at the very end of Scream’s iconic opening sequence. Both are featured in the devastating moment where Casey is trying and failing to catch their attention while approaching the porch after being attacked by Ghostface (voiced by Roger L. Jackson), but Hatley runs away with the scene thanks to the actress being asked to pull double duty with two agonizing moments in a row.

Her raw portrayal of a mother hearing her daughter dying on the other end of the phone is unforgettable, but that’s immediately followed by her leaving the house, only to find her daughter’s mutilated corpse hanging from the tree outside. Talk about a bad night for the Beckers.

Somehow, Scream was Hatley’s only credited on-screen role in her acting career.

Joseph Whipp

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

Joseph Whipp’s appearance as Sheriff Burke is one of Scream’s many nods to the classic horror movies that came before it. More than a decade earlier, the prolific character actor played Sgt. Parker in Scream director Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher classic A Nightmare on Elm Street , so not only did the 1996 movie see Whipp returning to Craven’s orbit (he also played a detective in Craven’s 1985 TV movie Chiller), it earned him a promotion.

In addition to providing the movie with another Elm Street reference (the franchise is name-dropped by Casey Becker in the opening sequence and Craven himself portrays the Woodsboro High School janitor while wearing Freddy Krueger’s iconic hat and red-and-green sweater), Whipp plays an important role in grounding Scream in a sense of reality. His Sheriff Burke threads an important needle. While he isn’t incompetent, and it’s clear he is genuinely invested in catching the killer, his desperation is clear and makes it obvious that he won’t be a helpful ally for Sidney and her friends, who will need to get to the bottom of the situation themselves.

Troy Bishop & Ryan Kennedy

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

Troy Bishop (Scrubs, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23) and Ryan Kennedy (Jack), who are respectively billed as Expelled Teen #1 and Expelled Teen #2, may not have been given names, but they play an important role in establishing the world of Scream. The characters, who are expelled by Principal Himbry (Henry Winkler) after running through the halls while wearing Ghostface masks, and who later appear at Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) party, exist to emphasize the callousness with which the Woodsboro teens approach the murders of their classmates.

This disaffected 1990s separation from reality is one of the key themes of the movie, both highlighting the meta elements where the characters feel like they are in a movie and underscoring the dangerous ethos that allows Stu and Billy to feel no remorse about murdering their friends.

Leonora Scelfo & Nancy Anne Ridder

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

Leonora Scelfo (Power 98) and Nancy Anne Ridder (Blood and Breakfast), who are credited as Cheerleader in Bathroom and Girl in Bathroom, occupy a similar role to the two Expelled Teens, offering a perspective on how the girls of Woodsboro react to the news of Ghostface stalking teenagers. Their discussion of Sidney’ dark backstory and Ricki Lake is just as casually cruel as the boys’ behavior, even though it takes a different tenor.

Bonnie Wood

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

One other teen who offers insight into the world of Scream’s teenagers is Bonnie Wood’s character, Young Girl in Video Store. She’s the character who iconically asks Randy (Jamie Kennedy) where she can find The Howling by describing it as “that werewolf movie with E.T.’s mom in it.”

In one single line, screenwriter Kevin Williamson establishes two things: 1) Randy is the expert on movies, which will fuel his later explanation of the rules for surviving a horror flick. 2) Even though she may not know the title of the movie or the name of star Dee Wallace (who did play the mom in E.T.), the way her question is phrased shows that every teenager in Scream is pop culture savvy to some degree or other.

Wood nails the heck out of her line, so it’s a shame that she’s another supporting star from the movie who never held another on-screen role.

Liev Schreiber

‘Scream’ (1996) Credit: Dimension Films

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ray Donovan, and Spotlight star Liev Schreiber makes the teeniest, tiniest appearance in Scream. In fact, he isn’t ever part of the action of the movie. He is only portrayed in a brief moment where a newscast mentions his character, Cotton Weary, who is a lover of Sidney’s mother that Sidney accused of her murder a year before the events of the movie.

Schreiber was invited to reprise his role in a much meatier capacity as an actual supporting player (and Ghostface suspect) in the main events of 1997’s Scream 2, which was a huge stepping stone for his burgeoning career. By the time 2000’s Scream 3 rolled around, he had held enough roles in big movies (including Phantoms, Sphere, A Walk on the Moon, and The Hurricane) that he could earn the prized spot as the cameo that gets murdered by Ghostface in the prologue (alongside Melrose Place’s Kelly Rutherford as Cotton’s ill-fated girlfriend Christine Hamilton).

So, among these supporting actors and the many others who appear in the movie, who’s a major standout to you in the cast of Scream? Share your thoughts in the comments below!