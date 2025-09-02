Following up on the news that Sigma was having trouble filling orders for its 200mm f/2 DG OS Sport , the company has now issued another new statement regarding this ultra-wide prime lens. Announced by Sigma, the company is changing the sales method for the Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art due to the significant delays in delivery times.

The company has also updated the name of the lens to be the full Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art lens now, and will also be refreshing both its packaging and its pricing. Let’s take a look at all of the new details worth exploring.

The New Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art While we’re not too surprised to see that the Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art is selling out, it is a bit surprising to see a company like Sigma have to issue several announcements regarding the hot demand. Because of the huge amount of sales, it sounds like customers might have to expect significant delays. Here's a breakdown of the new sales method: Previously: Regular sales

Going forward: Made-to-order sales (orders will be accepted for a limited time and shipped at a later, scheduled date) Also, in an effort to meet “diverse customer needs and ensure stable product supply,” Sigma has also decided to change the product name and refresh the exterior design and packaging. Here's a breakdown of the old versus the new name. Previously: SIGMA 14mm F1.4 DG DN | Art

Going forward: Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG | Art The big news here, though, is that the price has been adjusted as well. Currently priced at $1,759 on retail sites like B&H, Sigma has revealed that starting September 4th, the lens will be available at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $1,839 USD. You can still check the full specs and review the current purchase options below. Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Designed for Astrophotography

HLA Autofocus Motor

TS-141 Tripod Socket

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Dust and Splashproof Design