We know, you’re devastated. However, take heart, the new Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF is coming out soon. It just won’t be on its original scheduled release date of November 6th, 2025.

Sigma Corporation has announced that the AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF has been rescheduled for release on December 4th, 2025. A delay of about a month, so not major, but not insignificant if you’re someone itching to get your hands on this new AF zoom as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sigma Lens Delay In what sounds like just a typical case of too many orders and not enough production capabilities to meet initial demand, Sigma has released a statement regarding this delay for the AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF lens. “Due to orders exceeding our expectations, production cannot fully meet the demand by the original release date. To ensure a stable supply, we have decided to adjust the release schedule accordingly.” The company goes on to apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause some customers and that it appreciates all of our understanding and patience in these trying times. www.sigma-global.com