We know, you’re devastated. However, take heart, the new Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF is coming out soon. It just won’t be on its original scheduled release date of November 6th, 2025.

Sigma Corporation has announced that the AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF has been rescheduled for release on December 4th, 2025. A delay of about a month, so not major, but not insignificant if you’re someone itching to get your hands on this new AF zoom as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sigma Lens Delay

In what sounds like just a typical case of too many orders and not enough production capabilities to meet initial demand, Sigma has released a statement regarding this delay for the AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF lens.

“Due to orders exceeding our expectations, production cannot fully meet the demand by the original release date. To ensure a stable supply, we have decided to adjust the release schedule accordingly.”

The company goes on to apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause some customers and that it appreciates all of our understanding and patience in these trying times.

www.sigma-global.com

The Sigma AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF

The story behind the story here might simply be that this AF Cine Line 28-45mm T2 FF lens is shaping up to be quite popular for all types of hybrid shooters.

Featuring advanced optical design and your expected pro-grade operability, this new Sigma AF Cine zoom should be able to offer some pretty advanced autofocus technology with excellent tracking capabilities and near-silent operation.

We’ll have to wait and see what all of the official specs and purchase price options are for the lens, but regardless, we’re sad to hear about delays, but glad to hear that demand is high.

From Your Site Articles
sigma lenssigma lens announcementsigma lens delaysigma af cine line 28-45mm t2 ffsigma cine linesigma
Cinematography & CamerasTopics