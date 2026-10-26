Add Improved Visibility and Eye-Level Monitoring to the New Sigma FP2 With This Add-On Viewfinder
If you’re looking at the new Sigma FP2, you might want to check out this EVF-21 auxiliary electronic viewfinder for improved visibility and extra features.
In a bit of a buck of the norm, Sigma has unveiled its new FP2 hybrid cine camera at a slightly odd time. Announced on a Friday in what is kind of a lull period after IBC and still several months out from NAB, this new Sigma camera has all eyes on it because there's not much major camera news out right now.
And, for Sigma at least, that’s a great thing. And for filmmakers, videographers, and hybrid shooters, it’s a great thing too, as the camera looks quite enticing with its slightly smaller frame than the previous FP model, but with much more punch, thanks in part to its 6K Open Gate video recording capabilities.
However, if you’re interested in the Sigma FP2 but want more umph in visibility and monitoring features, consider the EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder, which you can add as an add-on bundle.
The Sigma EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder
While the Sigma FP2 does come with a capable tilting TFT color LCD screen with approximately 2.1M dots that can be useful for monitoring low-angle tracking shots, overhead compositions, and shooting in cramped locations, and features tiltability upward by as much as 90 degrees and downward by up to 45 degrees, there’s always more to be had in this department.
That’s what the EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder aims to offer: an auxiliary electronic viewfinder that unlocks eye-level monitoring in a compact package.
The EVF-21 features a bright OLED panel, 0.88x magnification, and a 19.5mm eyepoint, which should provide a clear image preview even in the brightest conditions. It can connect directly to the FP2 via the USB-C port and can attach simply using the side 1/4"-20 threaded mount for a secure connection.
Credit: Sigma
Price and Availability
Overall, this add-on EVF option can let shooters see their images with more accurate contrast and crisper details through its bright 0.5" 5.76m-dot OLED panel, and with even more range, its 90° upward-tilting design makes it even easier to work from lower shooting angles.
The EVF-21 also features integrated diopter adjustment between -4.0 and +2.0 dpt, which should make it easier to keep the viewfinder perfectly sharp for your eyesight.
The Sigma EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder is available on its own or as an add-on bundle with the Sigma FP2. If you're buying it solo, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Designed for Sigma FP2 Camera
- 0.5" 5.76m-Dot OLED Panel
- 0.88x Magnification
- 90° Upward Tilting Design
- Built-In Diopter Adjustment
- Connects to Camera via USB-C
Sigma EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder
Designed for the Sigma FP2, the EVF-21 Electronic Viewfinder is an auxiliary electronic viewfinder offering eye-level monitoring in a compact package. With a bright OLED panel, large 0.88x magnification, and a 19.5mm eyepoint, this EVF provides a clear image preview in even the brightest conditions.
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