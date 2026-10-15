SIRUI’s New Hybrid Tripod/Monopod Kit is Here for Your Versatile Photo and Video Needs
A look at the SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Versatile Tripod Integrated Ball and Fluid Head Professional Tripod Kit.
While no one has completely reinvented the tripod just yet (hey, give it another 100+ years and maybe something new will finally be innovated), there are plenty of tripod systems that offer a huge amount of versatility and features that can make working with a tripod quick, easy, and capable of providing support in almost any shooting situation.
This new tripod solution from SIRUI offers a ton of flexibility as a hybrid tripod/monopod system with a kit ready to handle lots of different shooting scenarios for photographers, videographers, or those working in between the two.
Let’s check it out.
The SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Tripod Kit
Credit: SIRUI
With a full title on the SIRUI website as a SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Versatile Tripod Integrated Ball and Fluid Head Professional Tripod Kit, it’s a bit of a mouthful, but it is a full kit packed with versatility and hybrid support flexibility.
The SVS60 + BH-60 Kit combines carbon fiber legs with an integrated ball & fluid head that switches between photo and video modes with a single turn. The tripod system also offers knob-controlled, one-step height adjustment and a leveling bowl speed-up setup, further optimized with detachable legs that can transform it into a monopod with the accessories.
Overall, the kit should be lightweight yet sturdy, with carbon fiber legs that balance lightness and strength, and a max tube diameter of 30.3mm. The kit supports up to 5kg, which should be enough to keep camcorders, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs steady.
Price and Availability
Credit: SIRUI
A solid new tripod/monopod solution for today's hybrid content creators, the SVS60 + BH-60 Kit offers a height range of 330 to 1770 mm, with a center column that extends up to 32cm. It also features a built-in leveling bowl that provides ±15° of adjustment.
If you’d like to check it out yourself, the full SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Versatile Tripod Integrated Ball and Fluid Head Professional Tripod Kit is available on the company’s website for $539.