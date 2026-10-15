While no one has completely reinvented the tripod just yet (hey, give it another 100+ years and maybe something new will finally be innovated), there are plenty of tripod systems that offer a huge amount of versatility and features that can make working with a tripod quick, easy, and capable of providing support in almost any shooting situation.

This new tripod solution from SIRUI offers a ton of flexibility as a hybrid tripod/monopod system with a kit ready to handle lots of different shooting scenarios for photographers, videographers, or those working in between the two.

Let’s check it out.

The SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Tripod Kit Credit: SIRUI With a full title on the SIRUI website as a SIRUI SVS60+BH-60 Versatile Tripod Integrated Ball and Fluid Head Professional Tripod Kit, it’s a bit of a mouthful, but it is a full kit packed with versatility and hybrid support flexibility. The SVS60 + BH-60 Kit combines carbon fiber legs with an integrated ball & fluid head that switches between photo and video modes with a single turn. The tripod system also offers knob-controlled, one-step height adjustment and a leveling bowl speed-up setup, further optimized with detachable legs that can transform it into a monopod with the accessories. Overall, the kit should be lightweight yet sturdy, with carbon fiber legs that balance lightness and strength, and a max tube diameter of 30.3mm. The kit supports up to 5kg, which should be enough to keep camcorders, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs steady.