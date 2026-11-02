SIRUI Has a New Swift Lens Series Promising Daily Carry Capabilities for Photo and Video
A look at the new SIRUI Swift Series, launching with 20mm and 40mm options designed to deliver high value as entry-grade full-frame lenses.
SIRUI has just launched a new series of “Swift” lenses, which the company calls a daily-carry option designed as a high-value, entry-grade full-frame series for effortless creation.
Set to feature a nice combo of lightweight design, autofocus technology, and solid image quality, this new series will debut with a 20mm and a 40mm option, both set to be available for Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X-mounts and compatible with a range of cameras; these new lenses might be worth considering for those looking for multi-purpose photo and video work.
Let’s check them out.
SIRUI Swift Lens Series
Credit: SIRUI
Set to launch with an ultra-wide 20mm lens option, which aims to offer an expansive perspective ideal for landscapes, street photography, or vlog videography, the 20mm ultra-wide could be a lightweight everyday companion for easy creation.
The 20mm lens will feature a 0.2m minimum focus distance, and the 40mm lens will feature a 0.4 minimum focus distance, both helpful for getting up close and personal with your subjects.
The 40mm will also be ideal for some of the same portraits and street scenes, but it offers more for detailed shooting and covering scenes in your films or videos.
Both lenses will feature an STM motor designed to deliver quick, smooth autofocus. Both should also provide a nice mix of low distortion, natural color rendering, and minimal focus breathing to help create a consistent look as focus shifts.
Price and Availability
Credit: SIRUI
According to the company, these new lenses are a great option for hybrid shooters looking to cover everything from vlogs to short films to time-lapse photography. They’re compact, palm-sized, and built to travel too.
Here are some key specs and features:
- Budget-Friendly Full-Frame Autofocus Lens
- Compact & Lightweight for Everyday Shooting
- Fast, Accurate & Quiet STM Autofocus
- All-Glass Optics with Low Focus Breathing
- 20mm / 40mm Options for Versatile Shooting
If you’d like to learn more, both lenses are set to retail for $149 at launch, with units expected to ship later this week. You can find more info on the company’s website here.
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