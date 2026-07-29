While this isn’t the first time a major legacy brand has released a new camera that’s exceeded expectations, it’s always news that can somehow have both a positive and a negative spin. On the positive side, good on Sony for developing and releasing a new cinema camera that offers so much and is so appealing to filmmakers and working videographers that it would cause demand issues.

On the negative side, if you’ve already placed your preorder or were hoping to get your camera as soon as possible (which should be later this summer), this news might be a bit disappointing.

Still, it’s to be expected for a camera like the FX5, which is likely to be a real all-timer, getting near-universal praise. Let’s check out what’s up with this announcement from Sony and what it could mean.

Sony FX5 Expected Delays So, all of this info comes from an announcement posted to Sony’s official Japanese website, which basically just states the following: Thank you for your continued patronage of Sony products.



We began accepting orders for the professional camcorder "FX5" on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and have received significantly more orders than we anticipated. As a result, there may be a delay in delivery.



We are currently working diligently to meet our customers' requests as much as possible, so please bear with us for a little while longer.

The statement “regarding the supply of the professional camcorder ‘FX5’” is pretty straightforward and doesn’t give a ton of details about how long the delays might be, which markets they might hit, or even confirm whether this is just an issue with Japanese units, international ones, or both. Sony FX5 Credit: Sony

Why the Delays Of course, the reasons for the delays aren’t mysterious. The company says so in the statement, and we know so in our hearts. For less than $5k, filmmakers and video pros can get a compact cinema camera with a 16.6MP full-frame stacked sensor, next-gen image processing with an integrated AI processing unit, and the ability to record Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN. To say that the Sony FX5 is already a hit would be an understatement, as the camera is getting near-universal acclaim from all types of filmmakers, videographers, and content creators, clearly hitting the marks for what modern shooters want and need. If you’ve missed the train a bit, don’t worry; this delay might cause some issues, but Sony will figure it out, and units should be shipping here soon. If you want to get added to the list sooner rather than later, here are the full specs and purchase options. 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 4K120 (16:9)

Internal X-OCN Raw Recording

Three Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode

3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen

AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

Optional EVF & 32-bit XLR Handle Unit