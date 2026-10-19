The Sony FX5 is Finally (Hopefully) Set to Ship Here in Mid-November
Online reports suggest the Sony FX5 is past its production delays and set to start shipping next month. Here’s what we know.
In a saga that’s been going on for a while, though perhaps not as long as the never-ending DJI drone ban in the US, the hotly anticipated Sony FX5 has finally resolved its production delays and is set to begin shipping next month.
Is this truly the end of the saga? For those who preordered and are waiting to get their hands on this new Sony cinema camera, with its newly developed 16.6MP full-frame stacked sensor and range of filmmaker-focused features, we hope so.
Here’s what we know so far.
Is the Sony FX5 Finally Set to Ship?
While this latest set of reports and rumors does come to us from Sony Alpha Rumors, which is pulling from an Adorama note, it sounds like distributors are letting interested owners know that Sony has “completed its final quality assurance process” and that “deliveries are currently anticipated in early to mid-November."
We don’t have official confirmation from Sony or other resellers yet, but it was never likely this would be a camera delayed indefinitely or anything. Sony certainly wants to get it out into the world, and many Sony-focused filmmakers are eager to get their hands on this new cinema camera as well.
The big news here might simply be that Sony hasn’t announced another delay, which at this point suggests the previously mentioned late October or early November release is still on track.
Ready for the FX5?
The big question, besides when it will come out, might now be whether the Sony FX5 is right for your filmmaking and videography needs.
Set to feature a powerful 16.6MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, a next-generation BIONZ XR2 image processor with an integrated AI processing unit, and a host of professional recording options including Open Gate capture and internal X-OCN, the FX5 looks to be quite appealing for those looking for this signature blend of speed, image quality, and production flexibility.
We’ll likely get more sample footage, camera tests, and reviews here soon, so stay tuned as we get closer to an official release confirmation and date, which will bring lots of insights and info.
In the meantime, if you want to check the specs and consider preordering, here are the full features and purchase options to explore.
- 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor
- 5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 4K120 (16:9)
- Internal X-OCN Raw Recording
- Three Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode
- 3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen
- AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance
- 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
- BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls
- Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots
- Optional EVF & 32-bit XLR Handle Unit
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