In a saga that’s been going on for a while, though perhaps not as long as the never-ending DJI drone ban in the US , the hotly anticipated Sony FX5 has finally resolved its production delays and is set to begin shipping next month.

Is this truly the end of the saga? For those who preordered and are waiting to get their hands on this new Sony cinema camera, with its newly developed 16.6MP full-frame stacked sensor and range of filmmaker-focused features, we hope so.

Here’s what we know so far.





Is the Sony FX5 Finally Set to Ship? While this latest set of reports and rumors does come to us from Sony Alpha Rumors , which is pulling from an Adorama note, it sounds like distributors are letting interested owners know that Sony has “completed its final quality assurance process” and that “deliveries are currently anticipated in early to mid-November." We don’t have official confirmation from Sony or other resellers yet, but it was never likely this would be a camera delayed indefinitely or anything. Sony certainly wants to get it out into the world, and many Sony-focused filmmakers are eager to get their hands on this new cinema camera as well. The big news here might simply be that Sony hasn’t announced another delay, which at this point suggests the previously mentioned late October or early November release is still on track.