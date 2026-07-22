Well, it’s here. After months (or so) of teasing and rumors, Sony has officially unveiled its new Cinema Line camera as the FX5. Set to fit between the compact, creator-friendly FX3 (which this new version shares the same form factor) and the more high-end, videography-ready FX6, the Sony FX5 might be the perfect blend of the two.

Set to feature next-generation sensor technology powered by a 16.6MP 5K fully stacked CMOS sensor, the FX5 is going to be quite popular—if not the most popular camera Sony has ever produced for this line. The big calling cards off the bat will be the 3:2 open gate recording, internal 16-bit X-OCN, three base ISOs, HFR recording, extra monitoring options, and a ton more.

Let’s explore.

The Sony FX5 Cinema Camera Being billed by the company as a “Hollywood handheld” camera, which is a fun moniker I’d say, the FX5 is going to be a pretty major step up from the FX3 in terms of performance, yet it will still keep a lot of the handheld compact cinema camera aspects from its predecessor. "The FX5 builds on Sony's Cinema Line expertise, praised by cinematographers and video creators worldwide. We wanted to build on the FX3, taking it one step further with the inclusion of some VENICE 2 features, like internal RAW recording and Open Gate. Features like these have been highly requested and will allow creators more creative freedom with an easier workflow." - Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. If you’ve shot on or used the FX6 before, then the FX5 might be quite a bit familiar, as the camera will feature much of the same in terms of the menu, features, and regular operations as the higher-end model. The biggest news, though, might simply be what the camera is capable of in terms of video recording, thanks to its newly developed 16.6MP 5K full-frame, fully stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which will provide internal recording up to 5K Open Gate (3:2) at 60fps in X-OCN.

Ready for the Big Time And that’s where we’ll start for this first look. The FX5 will also feature BIONZ XR2 with an integrated AI processing unit, which will help it provide improved AI-based subject recognition autofocus and AI-based auto white balance. Another very interesting feature is that the camera will have triple base ISOs of 800, 4000, and 12800, as well as Dual Gain options for 16+ stops of dynamic range. The camera will also include a completely revamped user interface and BIG 6 menu with an optimized control scheme and a multifunctional dial for working on your shots. As far as the screen goes, the FX5 will feature a large 3.5" widescreen (16:9) 4-axis multi-angle touchscreen LCD and come with an optional dedicated electronic viewfinder. For slots, the camera will feature Dual CFexpress Type A/SD memory card slots, two USB-C ports, Ethernet, full-size HDMI, and headphone and mic jacks.

Price and Availability We’ll have much more to say and explore about the Sony FX5 in the future, but if you’re curious to check it out now and possibly place a preorder, here are the full specs and purchase options. 5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor

5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 5K120 (16:9)

Internal X-OCN Raw Recording

Triple Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode

3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen

AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Lens