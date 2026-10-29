Originally announced in June, Sony has exciting launch details about its RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System for the VENICE 2 CineAlta camera. Confirmed for the first half of 2027, the RIALTO 65 will expand the VENICE 2 to the 65mm format and offer more flexibility for high-end cinematography setups.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System and what it will offer filmmakers, cinematographers, and major production teams looking to unlock the 65mm format for their projects.

The Sony RIALTO 65 Camera Extension System Set to be one of the largest image sensors in commercially available cinema cameras at launch, the RIALTO 65 will feature a sensor measuring 53.75 mm wide by 35.83 mm high, with a diagonal of approximately 64.60 mm. "We're excited to explore the 65mm visual format in ways never done before with the new RIALTO 65 extension system. As we grow our lineup of extension systems that enhance freedom and flexibility, we look forward to showcasing our commitment to the scope and deep expression of large format filmmaking by providing our VENICE 2 customers with more sensor options." - Yang Cheng, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. This new expansion system will take advantage of a wide imaging area about 2.2 times larger than a 35mm full-frame image sensor, aiming to render people more richly and create a sense of distance between subjects, backgrounds, and overall spatial depth. Credit: Sony

Two Versatile Shooting Modes Sony has also announced that the RIALTO 65 will support two modes for greater flexibility: Extension mode, where the camera head is separated from the VENICE 2 body, and Studio Mode, where the camera head is attached directly to the body. These two systems should accommodate a much wider range of shooting scenarios for large-scale productions or medium, indie-sized projects where filmmakers and DPs might need to be more creative with confined-space and handheld shooting. Sony also says the RIALTO 65 can fully take advantage of the VENICE 2 system's benefits, including its color science, internal recording in 16-bit X-OCN, established operability, and existing workflows.