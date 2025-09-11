After the horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday, Comedy Central has chosen to pull the South Park episode mocking him from reruns. The episode, titled “Got a Nut,” is still available on Paramount+ as of Thursday, Sept. 11th, 2025.

When the episode aired, it received a lot of praise, even from Charlie Kirk.

In a TikTok, Kirk called the episode "Hilarious."





Kirk goes on to say, "Now, there's going to be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of," and he continued, "This is all a success, this is all a win. We, as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn't matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become 'masterdebaters' for truth."

The senseless act of violence that took Kirk's life yesterday should be condemned by all. It's a tragedy and it's appalling. What makes America great is the ability to speak your mind and debate with your fellow citizens safely.

Once that has been stripped away, there is no country left.

South Park returns with a new episode on September 23rd on Comedy Central, which will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Let's have some peace, please.