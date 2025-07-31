One of my earliest memories is being in the theater to see some animated movie and then seeing the trailer for Naked Gun 2 1/2 and laughing my butt off.

That was the introduction to Leslie Nielsen, and after my dad saw me cracking up, he rented Airplane on the ride home.

Once that had taken hold of me, I spent the rest of my life loving and watching every Leslie Nielsen movie I could. And much to my surprise, I found an actor who had a ton of range and performed so many interesting roles.

Today, I want to go over my top 10.

Let's dive in.

10. Captain Harrison in The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Before all the parodies, Nielsen was a reliable dramatic actor. His role as the steadfast captain of the doomed S.S. Poseidon is a perfect example of his early career. And he uses his calm demeanor and deep voice to play the part completely straight, embodying authority and concern, which makes his later comedic work even more brilliant.

9. Ryan Harrison in Wrongfully Accused (1998) By the late '90s, Nielsen was the undisputed king of the spoof genre, and I was allowed to see this movie in theaters. It was a transformative experience. This film, primarily a parody of The Fugitive, follows Nielsen as the wrongly accused superstar violinist Ryan Harrison, as he bumbles his way through a nationwide manhunt with the signature obliviousness and non-sequitur gags.

8. Dick Steele in Spy Hard (1996) In a direct send-up of the James Bond franchise, Nielsen plays secret agent WD-40, Dick Steele. It feelsl ike he's cooking with everything in this movie. I mean, Andy Griffith plays the bad guy, and Weird Al does the theme song. It rocks. There are so many rapid-fire sight gags and puns, with Nielsen as the incompetent center.

7. Richard Vickers in Creepshow (1982) A chilling and often overlooked role, this performance from George A. Romero's horror anthology shows Nielsen's dramatic chops were still razor-sharp. The guy was so versatile. He plays a wealthy, sociopathic husband who takes gleeful, psychopathic revenge on his cheating wife and her lover. It's a sinister, cruel, and terrifying performance.

6. President Baxter Harris in Scary Movie 3 (2003) & Scary Movie 4 (2006) Nielsen's role as the US President introduced his specific brand of comedy to a new generation. Taking over the franchise's "authority figure" role, he delivered some of the most memorable moments in these films. I love the brawl in the White House.

5. Count Dracula in Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995) Mel Brooks and Leslie Nielsen together? What more do you want? The two of them masterfully blended the menace of the classic vampire with Nielsen's signature clumsiness. It was a perfect marriage of a classic character and a unique comedic talent.

4. Commander John J. Adams in Forbidden Planet (1956) This is Nielsen's most iconic serious role and a landmark of science fiction cinema. And he's great in it. He has this young heartthrob look that also leans into the everyman of it all. The film's enduring legacy and his commanding performance are essential for understanding the dramatic foundation upon which he built his comedy.

3. Lt. Frank Drebin in Police Squad! (1982) I'm not sure a lot of people know that the Naked Gun movies actually started as a goofy TV show, which was equally as funny. As Detective Frank Drebin, Nielsen first honed the character that would later make him a superstar. Though the TV series was tragically cancelled after only six episodes, it is a perfect, concentrated dose of the Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker genius.

2. Dr. Rumack in Airplane! (1980) This is the role that changed everything. After 30 years as a serious actor, Nielsen's turn as the utterly earnest Dr. Rumack was a comedic revelation. It's impossible not to laugh at him. He absolutely crushes as this character and steals every scene he is in. His deadpan delivery created one of the most quotable and influential comedic performances in film history.

1. Lt. Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun Trilogy (1988, 1991, 1994) If Airplane! was the reinvention, The Naked Gun was the perfection. As the central hero of three films, Nielsen had the entire screen to perfect the character of Lt. Frank Drebin. He is a walking disaster area, a hurricane of slapstick and verbal misunderstandings, yet he approaches every situation with unwavering confidence and seriousness. These movies are so wonderful and so darn funny.

Summing It All Up I wish we still had Leslie Nielsen. Watching his movies is a good reminder that he was such an amazing talent who could carry both comedy and drama. These are my ten favorites, but there are tons of others out there that you may love even more.

Let me know what you think in the comments.