There are os many great Western quotes out there, and so little time to write about them all. There are these long monologues that are beautiful and even some passionate pleas.

But today, I wanted ot talk about a line from one of the most famous Westerns of all time that is just pure badassery.

It's from John Sturges' 1960 classic The Magnificent Seven, which we know is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai by screenwriter William Roberts.

This is a movie packed with stars like Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, James Coburn, Robert Vaughn, Horst Buchholz, Brad Dexter, and Eli Wallach as Calvera, the villain.

They just don't make Westerns or really big movies outside of, like, Marvel with casts like this anymore.

While Yul Brynner’s Chris Adams leads the group, it's Steve McQueen as Vin Tanner who delivers a line I think about all the time.

Let's dive in.





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The Scene in Question

You probably know the plot, but this is about a town that hires seven gunmen to help them unite against an evil villain who has been terrorizing them.

In the scene I want to talk about, Calvera (Eli Wallach) and his gang of bandits ride into the Mexican village expecting their usual easy extortion.

They've been dining out on these people over and over, so why should things be different now?

Well, now there are gunmen there setting up a blockade.

And they're not going to let these people get hurt.

Now, Calvera is a great villain because he's smart. He doesn't start a war right away; he wants to feel these guys out and see if they're the real deal. Maybe he can buy them, and there doesn't have to be any bloodshed.

Calvera treats this new opposition as peers. And tries to tell them defending penniless farmers makes no financial sense for them; they can do better!

But these are guys with a code.

Calvera offers them a peaceful way out. But Vin Tanner shuts down Calvera's negotiation and sets the tone for the entire movie.

"We deal in lead, friend."





What The Quote Means

It means we're about to have a movie with an epic gunfight where the bad guys get what they deserve! That's what it means.

From a screenwriting perspective, this line works on a few levels; the first is just a definition of what Vic Tanner and the other magnificent men believe.

They cannot be bought or reasoned with.

They are going to deliver justice.

This builds tension, and it sends us off on a course ot love this movie and to be excited about what comes next.

Aside from that, we get the idea that firearms and bullets are a "deal." It's the agreed-upon violence of the Old West that Calvera should have known was coming.

This is where bullying people inevitably goes.

Vin shifts the transaction entirely to mortality. The only currency on the table is lead.

These bad guys have to die; that's the only thing he and the seven will accept.

Summing It All Up

The best lines are often not these giant soliloquies. Steve McQueen’s understated delivery of "We deal in lead" works because it strips away anything outside of why we went to see this movie and reinforces the aesthetic that the audience and the people crave.

That's why it's a line that has stuck with me forever.