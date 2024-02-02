Recap: All the Breaking News Out of Sundance
Don't miss a single moment from this year's festival.
As the Sundance Film Festival wraps up, the buzz is just beginning. From groundbreaking premieres to innovative storytelling that pushed the boundaries of cinema, this year's festival felt really special to us.
And not just because we threw a fantastic party and gave away a camera.
No Film School has been on the ground, soaking in every moment, from the electric atmosphere of opening night to the final, reflective hours of the festival's close. Our coverage has spanned across the board, offering insights into the latest in film technology, in-depth interviews with emerging and established talents, and first-hand reviews of the most talked-about films.
Let's recap it together here.
What Happened During Sundance 2024?
Courtesy of Canon
The Festival
- No Film School @ Sundance 2024
- Follow the Sundance 2024 Tag on No Film School
- NFS @ Sundance: Risks, Giveaways and What the Fest Tells Us About the Industry
- Check Out The Sundance 2024 Lineup
- What Does the Sundance Market Look Like in 2024
- Community and Creativity at the No Film School Alumni Party
- What Sold at Sundance 2024?
- Who Won Sundance 2024?
- How to Survive Your First Sundance
- Watch Sundance 2024 Today From Home With Online Screenings
- What Are Some Practical Tips For Attending Sundance?
- The Biggest Challenges for 2024 Sundance Creators (& How They Overcame Them), Pt. 1
- The Biggest Challenges for 2024 Sundance Creators (& How They Overcame Them), Pt. 2
- The Biggest Challenges for 2024 Sundance Creators (& How They Overcame Them), Pt. 3
- The Biggest Challenges for 2024 Sundance Creators (& How They Overcame Them), Pt. 4
- Everything You Missed at the No Film School and Canon Sundance Party
The Cameras
- The Cameras of Sundance 2024 Shed Light On How Indie Filmmakers Have Evolved
- Landing the Job to Boosting Morale: Sundance DP Roundtable Dives into Filters & More
- The Lenses Of Sundance 2024 Show That Filmmakers Love Variety
- Sign Up For These Sundance Collab Courses Just in Time for the 2024 Festival
- Party at Sundance with No Film School and Canon — You Might Win a Cinema Camera
- Register to Win a Canon R5 C Cinema Camera
The Filmmakers
- The Best Advice from This Year's Sundance Filmmakers
- How Do You Win Big at Sundance? Ask Horror Filmmaker Masha Ko
- How Can You Make a Slasher Fresh? Learn from This Director
- Director Zoe Eisenberg Breaks Down Crafting An Inverse Coming-of-Age Indie Hit
- Elizabeth Ai Defies Odds with Her Counterculture Documentary 'New Wave'
- The Holdovers' Stunt Coordinator Reveals Her Path To Becoming a Successful Producer
- Learn How to Parody '90s Sitcoms with the Director of Sundance Hit 'Krazy House'
- ‘How To Have Sex’ Director Molly Manning Walker On Sundance and Festival Runs
- The Shutterstock Resources Filmmakers Should Know About
- Check Out What You Can Learn at the Canon Creative Studio During Sundance
- How This Team Captured a Live 'War Game'
- E-Girl Investigators of Sundance Doc ‘Seeking Mavis Beacon’
- ‘Layla’ Director Amrou Al-Kadhi and Cast on Opening Sundance, Chemistry, and Subtext
- What is Jason Blum Most Excited About at Sundance 2024?
- 'Oppenheimer' Set Decorator Teaches Us To Dress a Sundance Darling
Let us know your favorite part in the comments.
No Film School's coverage of Sundance 2024 is brought to you by Canon.
