Ok, well, maybe some of us would call 1994’s Surviving the Game a cinema classic; it is a film that I’ve probably watched at least a dozen times and never fail to enjoy, probably as much as any other of the more “traditional” cinema classics.

It’s also not a wholly unique movie as it’s just another retelling of Richard Connell’s 1924 infamous short story “The Most Dangerous Game,” except in this version the “game” is Ice-T up against a pack of wealthy sport hunters.

Similar to other films of the era, and a sweet spot that I personally love, Surviving the Game exists in that nice 50/50 parallel where it’s enjoyable half in an ironic and half in a sincere way.

And one long-winded monologue by Gary Busey, at the height of his insane powers, gives an out-of-the-box monologue that’s actually more poignant than you might remember—and also a great case study in character development.

Looking Back at 'Surviving the Game' Released back in 1994, Surviving the Game was written by Eric Bernt and directed by Ernest R. Dickerson and—by all accounts—wasn’t meant to be anything too high-minded or extraordinary, rather just another updated retelling of “The Most Dangerous Game” but as a vehicle to further test out Ice-T’s potential as an action movie star—somethign the rapper was experimenting with at the time before settling into his Law & Order career. Still, while the film features a lot of Ice-T, who is great in the role by the way, what ended up being more of a driving force for the narrative than perhaps first anticipated is the ensemble cast of sport hunters who are after their unexpecting victim as the group is led by Rutger Hauer and includes the likes of F. Murray Abraham , John C. McGinley , Charles S. Dutton , William McNamara , and—of course— Gary Busey . And while there are great performances by all, surprisingly awesome action sequences throughout, and a ton of not-so-subtle subtext that is fun to try not to laugh through, it might be Gary Busey’s performance that stands tallest—highlighted by one iconic monologue.