Another new touchscreen cine monitor has arrived and, like the rest of the crowded market, it looks well-designed, capable of a wide range of uses, and packed with versatile connectivity.

Can this new SWIT K7 stand out against its SmallHD, Atomos, and many other competitors? Let’s look at what this new 7-inch monitor offers: a bright FHD display, a rugged full-metal body with rubber corner protection, and 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 (4K60p) connectivity.

The New SWIT K7 is Here While not SWIT's first cine monitor, the new K7 model suggests the company is doubling down on high-end, highly capable monitors for a wide range of pro-level productions, from on-location shoots to more stable studio setups. The SWIT K7 will likely stand out with its optically bonded 1920 x 1080 Full HD display, which should deliver a bright, clear image even in the brightest locations. The K7 will also feature a precision-CNC full-metal aluminum body with protective rubber corner guards that should help to ensure reliable protection on hectic sets and give filmmakers some nice peace of mind that any drops or smashes won’t ruin their shoots. The K7 is also set to offer a range of physical controls for tactile precision, including a scroll wheel for quick menu navigation, two customizable function keys, and a dedicated button that should let filmmakers instantly lock or unlock the touchscreen to prevent accidental inputs during critical takes.

Connectivity and LUTs Credit: SWIT Another big selling point for this SWIT K7 is its 3G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 (4K60P) inputs and loop-out, plus SDI/HDMI cross-conversion to bridge different camera systems and external devices seamlessly. Filmmakers and video crews can also choose whether to apply the LUT to the SDI or HDMI output, helping send a graded signal to monitors that don't support internal LUTs. The K7 will also come preloaded with delog LUTs for SONY S-Log2/3, Canon C-Log2/3, ARRI LogC3/C4, and RED Log3G10 to Rec.709, which should further enable accurate color preview on set. The K7 also supports importing User 3DLUTs via SD card in 17/32/33/64/65 formats and comes with a 4GB SD card, so you can upload your custom LUTs immediately and take full creative control of your monitoring workflow.