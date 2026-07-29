While this might be a bit of niche news for those who not only own and use this specific zoom lens for their photography and videography projects, but also are keyed in on how well said lens performs with close-up shots in particular, if you’re someone who has this lens, or are interested in this technology, this is actually a pretty big deal.

Usually, firmware updates for lenses are pretty basic; we don’t often get major improvements once they’ve been released. But this new firmware update for the Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is set to bring some notable improvements worth exploring. Let’s check it out.

Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 Update So, just announced by Tamron with a relatively simple write-up, this new firmware update for the Tamron 25-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (model A075) is a popular lens option for Sony E-mount shooters as it covers a wide range and is likely a nice expanded kit option for hybrid shooters looking for versatility over prime-level type cinematography. Still, it’s a nice lens that serves many purposes well, yet could apparently use a boost in one area in particular as this firmware update is set to improve the maximum magnification ratio at focal lengths of 25-75mm to “1:2 half-macro or greater.” This is big news, as it will enable users to capture subjects larger than before, which should allow for more impactful close-up photography and videography.

Price and Availability For anyone interested, this firmware update is free to download and install. It’s a nice addition to a lens which we’ve covered in the past and worth checking out if you haven’t already. The new firmware update is available through the company’s Lens Utility app for macOS and Windows, which you can find here . For the full specs and purchase options for the lens, check them out below. Full-Frame | f/2.8-5.6 to f/16-32

Compact & Advanced All-in-One Zoom

VXD Autofocus System

1:1.9 Maximum Magnification

Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility