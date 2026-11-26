It's that time of year again: the air is getting colder, the turkey is in the oven, and your TV is probably tuned to football or one of the best Thanksgiving movies of all time.

But maybe this year, you want to actually write one of those.

It seems like the market for those scripts is always open, with so many streamers and cable networks trying to capitalize on this season's spirit. Why not take traditions from your family and your life and bring them to the screen?

So, we put together a list of Thanksgiving movie ideas that covers all the genres. So if you want to make it horror, do it. If you're inviting an alien over, make it science fiction. Or a drama. All we want is to get your creative juices flowing.

Pick one, put your own creative spin on it, and run to your screenwriting software and get your masterpiece going.

Let's dive in.

Thanksgiving Movie Ideas 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' CREDIT: Paramount Pictures 1. Family Drama The Last Carving: Four estranged siblings gather at their late grandmother’s deteriorating Maine farmhouse to divide her estate, only to discover her will requires them to recreate her famous seven-course Thanksgiving dinner from memory before sunrise. Table for One: After a bitter divorce leaves a former chef spending Thanksgiving alone in his empty restaurant, he opens the doors to a group of neighborhood strangers, each nursing a quiet heartbreak. Pass the Salt: A perfectionist matriarch tries to orchestrate one final, flawless Thanksgiving before announcing her terminal diagnosis, but her family’s petty grievances threaten to derail her goodbye. The Kids’ Table: Three cousins in their late twenties, still relegated to the folding table in the hallway, realize their parents are hiding a massive financial scandal in the dining room. Empty Nest: A recently retired couple hosts their first Thanksgiving without their grown children, forcing them to confront the fact that they no longer know how to talk to each other. Leftovers: A documentary filmmaker returns to his hometown to shoot an intimate portrait of his blue-collar family over the holiday weekend, inadvertently capturing the exact moment his parents' 35-year marriage collapses. Uninvited: A man shows up at his estranged father’s doorstep on Thanksgiving morning with a suitcase and a toddler, asking for just four days of shelter without explaining why he’s running. The Toast: Every year, a wealthy patriarch forces his children to give a public toast detailing their biggest accomplishment; this year, his youngest son decides to tell the brutal truth instead. Second Helpings: Two newly widowed neighbors—who have despised each other for twenty years—are snowed in together on Thanksgiving and forced to combine their meager pantries. Grace: A deeply religious mother struggles to welcome her newly out daughter and her partner for the holidays, testing the limits of faith, pride, and unconditional love. 2. Comedy & Farce Four Dinners: A people-pleasing newlywed accidentally agrees to attend four separate Thanksgiving dinners across town in one afternoon, trying to eat full meals at each without getting caught. Black Friday Eve: A desperate dad realizes he forgot to buy the one toy his daughter asked for and teams up with a rogue store employee to break into a locked big-box store on Thanksgiving night. Fowl Play: When a vegan activist accidentally runs over her conservative future father-in-law’s prized heritage turkey hours before dinner, she and her fiancé must pull off a Weekend at Bernie’s-style cover-up. The Plus-One: A chronically single woman hires an improv actor to play her successful boyfriend for the weekend, only for him to take the role way too seriously and challenge her dad to a touch-football grudge match. Pardon Me: The White House Press Secretary loses the official Presidential Pardoned Turkey in downtown D.C. on Wednesday night and has to find an identical bird before the live morning broadcast. Flight Risk: When a massive blizzard grounds every flight out of O’Hare, two bitter college rivals are forced to split the last rental car—a beat-up minivan—to drive from Chicago to Boston. Deep Fried: A suburban dad becomes dangerously obsessed with beating his neighbor’s viral deep-fried turkey setup, escalating a backyard culinary arms race that threatens the entire cul-de-sac. The Cousins' Walk: Four adult cousins sneak out before dinner for their annual "walk" around the neighborhood, get hopelessly lost in the woods, and have to navigate a series of bizarre small-town obstacles to make it back before dessert. Macy’s Mayhem: A disgruntled balloon handler at the Thanksgiving Day Parade accidentally lets go of a giant cartoon character, sparking a frantic chase across Manhattan to retrieve it before it hits the Hudson River. Friendsgiving: A group of chaotic twenty-somethings tries to host their first "adult" Thanksgiving in a cramped Brooklyn apartment with a broken oven and zero cooking skills. 3. Horror & Slasher Harvest Home: A group of college friends takes a shortcut through rural New England on their way home for break and stumbles into a secluded village celebrating a pagan harvest festival where they are the main course. The Pilgrim: A masked killer dressed in 17th-century Puritan attire stalks a small Massachusetts town, punishing residents for modern sins of gluttony and greed. Carving Knife: A culinary influencer hosts a live-streamed Thanksgiving dinner at a remote cabin, only for the sponsors to turn out to be a sadistic cult demanding a blood sacrifice for views. Turducken: A genetic experiment at an industrial poultry farm goes horribly wrong, unleashing a pack of hyper-aggressive, mutated turkeys onto a rural highway rest stop on Thanksgiving Eve. Stuffing: A grieving widow bakes a secret ingredient into her famous Thanksgiving stuffing that traps her guests in a waking nightmare where their darkest regrets manifest physically. Doorbuster: A group of retail workers locked inside a mega-mart overnight to prep for Black Friday realizes a bloodthirsty entity is hunting them through the aisles—and the doors won't unlock until 5:00 AM. The Wishing Bone: Two sisters snap a wishbone at dinner and both get their wishes granted—with horrifying, Monkey’s Paw-style consequences that turn their family gathering into a bloodbath. Mayflower: Underwater archaeologists discover the preserved wreck of a colonial ship off Cape Cod on Thanksgiving weekend, awakening a centuries-old sea plague. Cold Turkey: A recovering addict spends the holiday at a remote snowy rehab facility, only to realize the staff is harvesting organs from patients who have no family visiting them. Gravy: A struggling butcher discovers that meat from a mysterious source makes his holiday roasts irresistibly delicious—and fatally addictive to his townsfolk. 4. Thriller & Mystery Poison at the Table: When a tyrannical tech billionaire drops dead right after the Thanksgiving toast, a snowstorm traps his twelve heirs inside his mountain estate—and everyone had a motive. The Alibi: A woman realizes mid-dinner that her brother-in-law’s meticulous timeline for the previous night matches the exact window of a high-profile local murder. Basted: A forensic accountant invited to his boss’s lavish Hamptons Thanksgiving discovers a hidden ledger in the study proving the host is laundering cartel money. Red-Eye: An air marshal flying home on Thanksgiving Eve realizes one of the passengers is a sleeper agent planning to hijack the plane before it lands in JFK. No Signal: A family’s annual off-grid cabin getaway turns deadly when they find a duffel bag full of unmarked cash in the cellar—and two armed strangers knock on the door asking to use the phone. The Missing Guest: A suburban neighborhood’s annual progressive Thanksgiving dinner turns into a frantic search when a seven-year-old vanishes between the appetizer house and the main-course house. Gaslight: A woman wakes up in a hospital bed on Thanksgiving morning with amnesia, and a charming stranger claiming to be her husband brings her "home" to a family she doesn’t recognize. Blackout: During a city-wide power outage on Thanksgiving night, a detective has to solve a kidnapping before the ransom deadline hits at midnight. The Witness: A federal marshal guarding a key informant in a safe house over the holiday weekend realizes the Thanksgiving catering delivery was a Trojan horse for a hit squad. Cranberry Bog: While hunting on family land the morning after Thanksgiving, a man uncovers a shallow grave containing the class ring of a cheerleader who disappeared in 1998. 5. Romance & Rom-Com The Seat Assignment: Two cynical strangers seated next to each other on a cross-country flight on Thanksgiving Eve strike a deal to pretend to be engaged to survive their respective overbearing families. Basting Hearts: A competitive pastry chef and a rustic barbecue pitmaster are forced to share a commercial kitchen over Thanksgiving week to cater the town’s charity gala. The Ex-Change: Every year, two former college sweethearts bump into each other at the exact same hometown bar on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving—and this year, neither of them is seeing anyone. Sublet: A burned-out New York editor swaps apartments with a charming London architect for Thanksgiving week, only for a flight cancellation to leave them both stuck in the same flat. Pie in the Sky: A big-city food critic travels to a sleepy Vermont town to write a takedown of a viral pie shop, only to fall for the single-dad baker behind the counter. The Plus-One Pact: Two best friends make a pact that if they’re both still single by their 35th Thanksgiving, they’ll get married—and the deadline arrives just as one of them starts dating someone new. Autumn in Stars Hollow: A big-shot real estate developer arrives in a picturesque coastal town to buy out a historic cranberry farm, but the stubborn owner insists she stay for Thanksgiving dinner before signing. Lost Luggage: When their suitcases get swapped at LAX, a buttoned-up lawyer and a free-spirited musician have to track each other down across Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Day. Second Chance Sauce: Ten years after leaving her at the altar, a famous chef returns to his hometown and accidentally hires his ex-fiancée’s catering company for his parents' anniversary Thanksgiving. The Parade Route: A photographer covering the Thanksgiving Day Parade falls for a charming stranger in the crowd, capturing one candid photo before they're separated—and spends the weekend tracking them down across NYC. 6. Sci-Fi & Fantasy Groundhog Turkey: A cynical uncle relives the exact same disastrous Thanksgiving dinner in a time loop, unable to reach Friday until he genuinely mends fences with every member of his family. The Harvest Moon: Every 100 years on Thanksgiving night, a portal opens in a New England town allowing the living to share one final meal with departed loved ones. Time-Basted: A quantum physicist accidentally builds a time machine out of a vintage microwave and ends up stranded in 1621 Plymouth, trying to get back before the modern turkey burns. Synthetic: In a near-future where real meat is extinct, a black-market smuggler risks everything to deliver a live heritage turkey across a dystopian wasteland for a wealthy client's Thanksgiving. Body Swap: After a heated argument over the wishbone, a workaholic CEO dad and his rebellious Gen-Z son wake up in each other's bodies on Thanksgiving morning. First Contact: A family gathered around the TV to watch the Thanksgiving football game witnesses an alien spacecraft land silently in their cornfield. The Recipe Book: A young woman inherits a centuries-old family cookbook whose recipes literally cast emotional spells—happiness, honesty, forgiveness—on whoever eats them. cryo-Thanksgiving: A colony ship crew wakes up from hypersleep to celebrate Thanksgiving, only to realize they’ve drifted 500 years off course and someone—or something—is already on board. Parallel Plates: Every time a man walks through his kitchen pantry door during his family's Thanksgiving party, he steps into an alternate reality where he made a different major life choice. Golem of the Harvest: To protect their isolated farm from ruthless land barons over the holiday weekend, a child accidentally brings a giant scarecrow to life. 7. Action & Heist The Parade Heist: A crew of master thieves uses the noise, crowds, and road closures of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as cover to rob the Federal Reserve vault three blocks away. Air Force One Down: While the President is flying to visit troops overseas for Thanksgiving, mercenaries hijack the plane, forcing a lone Secret Service agent to fight to keep it airborne. Turkey Trot: A retired black-ops operative enters his daughter’s neighborhood 5K Thanksgiving charity run, only to realize Russian hitmen are using the race to assassinate a defector in the crowd. Convoy: An armored truck driver hauling $50 million in uncirculated bills across the Rockies on Thanksgiving Day has to fend off a relentless gang of hijackers during a whiteout blizzard. The Football Brawl: Two rival crime families call a 24-hour truce every Thanksgiving to play an underground, no-rules tackle football game—until a double-cross turns the field into a warzone. Overcooked: A former Navy SEAL working as a line cook at a high-end hotel has to rescue hostages when eco-terrorists seize the building during a diplomatic Thanksgiving banquet. Black Friday Blitz: An undercover cop infiltrates an organized retail crime ring planning to hit twelve luxury stores simultaneously during the Thanksgiving night shopping rush. Expressway: A courier has ninety minutes on Thanksgiving afternoon to deliver an experimental organ transplant across gridlocked Los Angeles while pursued by crooked cops. The Hunting Trip: A father-son Thanksgiving hunting trip in the Pacific Northwest turns into a high-octane survival battle when they stumble onto a paramilitary militia’s secret training camp. Die Hard on a Float: A disgraced NYPD cop trapped inside a massive mechanical parade float has to disarm a bomb planted by a vengeful former city engineer before the parade reaches Herald Square. 8. Historical & Period 1621: A gritty, historically grounded survival drama depicting the brutal first winter in Plymouth and the fragile, tense diplomatic alliance between the surviving Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. Sarah’s Crusade: The true-ish story of Sarah Josepha Hale, the 19th-century magazine editor who campaigned for 36 years—writing letters to five presidents—until Abraham Lincoln finally declared Thanksgiving a national holiday during the Civil War. The Trench Truce (1918): Weeks after the Armistice, American doughboys stationed in a devastated French village pool their rations to cook a makeshift Thanksgiving dinner for the starving locals. Apollo Turkey: Behind the scenes at NASA Mission Control in November 1969, engineers scramble to solve a life-threatening malfunction aboard Apollo 12 while eating foil-wrapped turkey dinners at their consoles. 1929: Days after the Wall Street Crash, a newly ruined Manhattan tycoon tries to hide his bankruptcy from his extended family during one final extravagant Thanksgiving dinner. The Orphan Train: In 1890s Nebraska, a stern farm couple takes in two mischievous siblings off an orphan train just days before Thanksgiving, slowly forming an unlikely bond. Radio Days (1943): A small-town Midwest radio station broadcasts live voices of local families sending Thanksgiving messages to their sons fighting overseas in World War II. The President’s Table: Set in 1863, a White House chef of color navigates racial tension and political intrigue while preparing Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural national Thanksgiving feast. Dust Bowl Harvest: In 1935 Oklahoma, a struggling farming family scrapes together a symbolic Thanksgiving meal out of nothing to keep their neighbors' spirits alive during a devastating dust storm. The 1973 Gas Crisis: A dysfunctional family in a wood-paneled station wagon runs out of gas on a deserted highway during the 1973 oil embargo, forced to spend Thanksgiving at a bizarre roadside motel. 9. Sports & Underdog Fourth and Long: A washed-up high school football coach in a dying Texas town has one last shot at redemption during the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against their undefeated cross-town foes. The Turkey Bowl: A group of out-of-shape 40-year-old best friends reunites every Thanksgiving morning to play their annual flag football game—only this year, a smug tech bro challenges them for ownership of their favorite local pub. Lions’ Pride: A fictionalized, heart-pounding look at a perennial bottom-dwelling NFL franchise fighting for its first Thanksgiving Day victory in decades under a rookie quarterback. 5K to Nowhere: A chain-smoking, cynical writer enters his town’s Thanksgiving Turkey Trot to win a bet against his ex, accidentally discovering a hidden talent for distance running. The Halftime Show: A high school marching band director has 48 hours to whip a chaotic group of misfits into shape after they’re unexpectedly tapped to fill in for the Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime show. Rivalry Week: Two brothers—one the head coach of a powerhouse college team, the other coaching a tiny underdog—face off for the first time ever on Thanksgiving weekend. Ice Time: A small-town youth hockey team in Minnesota plays an outdoor pond tournament over Thanksgiving weekend to raise money to save their local rink from demolition. The Backyard Dynasty: For thirty years, two neighboring families have competed in a fiercely regulated Thanksgiving backyard football tournament, and this year the matriarchs finally step onto the field. Gutter Ball: A down-on-his-luck bowler enters a high-stakes Thanksgiving midnight bowling tournament in Detroit to pay off his gambling debts. The Streak: A high school football team on a 49-game losing streak faces its biggest rival on Thanksgiving morning, determined to win just one game before the school closes permanently. 10. Animation & Family Operation: Pardon: A street-smart city pigeon and a pampered, clueless White House turkey team up to break the turkey’s brother out of a high-security farm before Thursday afternoon. The Great Pumpkin Rebellion: Sick of being overshadowed every year, the fall pumpkins team up with the Thanksgiving turkeys to sabotage the neighborhood’s early Christmas decorations. Tiny Feast: A family of mouse borrowers living inside the walls of a bustling Victorian home mounts a daring mission to haul a single giant slice of pumpkin pie back to their burrow during dinner. The Runaway Float: When a magical wish brings the giant balloons of the Thanksgiving Day Parade to life, a ten-year-old boy has to herd a 60-foot dinosaur and a cartoon dog through Central Park before sunrise. Grandma’s Secret Ingredient: Two kids shrink down to microscopic size after spilling a magical spice in the kitchen and have to navigate a treacherous landscape of boiling gravy and mashed potato mountains to get back to normal before dinner. The Pilgrim Pup: A stray dog follows a family cross-country from California to New York, facing snowstorms and raccoon gangs just to make it to their doorstep by Thanksgiving dinner. Tofurky: In a world of sentient Thanksgiving side dishes, an insecure Tofurky roast tries to prove he deserves a spot at the center of the table alongside the arrogant King Turkey. The Time-Traveling Wishbone: Two siblings find an ancient golden wishbone in their attic that transports them to different Thanksgivings throughout history, teaching them what the holiday actually means. Snowed-In Zoo: When a blizzard traps a zookeeper and his kids inside the city zoo on Thanksgiving, they decide to throw a massive feast for all the animals. The Last Leaf: In an enchanted forest, the woodland creatures race against time to gather the final autumn berries for their annual Gratitude Festival before Jack Frost freezes the woods solid.

Pick one and go get writing!