One of the more unique cameras to be announced, and now demoed, in the past few years, the HONOR Robot Phone is a high-concept gimbal-styled cinema camera that comes out of a partnership with ARRI.

The idea is audacious to say the least, perhaps incredulous to say the most, but overall quite intriguing as the goal is to bring together some state-of-the-art camera and robot technologies with ARRI’s famous color science.

We haven’t seen many in-depth tests of this new product yet, but we do have one of our first short films, or demos, that showcases a bit of what this camera phone is capable of.

The Honor Robot Phone Demo Shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who has been busy as the Chilean-American cinematographer best known for his collaborations with director Joseph Kosinski on projects like F1 and Top Gun: Maverick, and has also partnered with Sony to produce some of the first camera test shorts with the new FX5 cinema camera as well, we have one of the best first looks at what the HONOR Robot Phone is capable of pulling off. And, while you can judge for yourself, it’s hard not to be at least a little bit impressed. We should also mention that Miranda was the DP on Tron: Legacy, so that’s clearly the look and vibe this demo is going for, and it looks to hit all the marks for the most part.