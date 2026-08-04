Watch One of the First Short Films Shot on the HONOR Portable Cinema Camera Robot Phone
Shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, this short showcases what the HONOR Robot Phone, the world’s first portable cinema camera co-engineered with ARRI, is capable of.
One of the more unique cameras to be announced, and now demoed, in the past few years, the HONOR Robot Phone is a high-concept gimbal-styled cinema camera that comes out of a partnership with ARRI.
The idea is audacious to say the least, perhaps incredulous to say the most, but overall quite intriguing as the goal is to bring together some state-of-the-art camera and robot technologies with ARRI’s famous color science.
We haven’t seen many in-depth tests of this new product yet, but we do have one of our first short films, or demos, that showcases a bit of what this camera phone is capable of.
The Honor Robot Phone Demo
Shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who has been busy as the Chilean-American cinematographer best known for his collaborations with director Joseph Kosinski on projects like F1 and Top Gun: Maverick, and has also partnered with Sony to produce some of the first camera test shorts with the new FX5 cinema camera as well, we have one of the best first looks at what the HONOR Robot Phone is capable of pulling off.
And, while you can judge for yourself, it’s hard not to be at least a little bit impressed.
We should also mention that Miranda was the DP on Tron: Legacy, so that’s clearly the look and vibe this demo is going for, and it looks to hit all the marks for the most part.
The Upcoming Honor Robot Phone
As we’ve covered since it was first announced, the Honor Robot Phone is still making the rounds and building hype before it’s fully revealed with specs and pricing, perhaps as early as later this summer.
For now, though, all we have are these demos and presentations, which you can watch online or find more info on the company’s website here.
- That Odd ARRI x Honor AI Robot Phone Finally Gets a Release Date for Later This Summer ›
- Is ARRI Making an AI Smartphone? ARRI and AI Device Company HONOR Announce Collaboration ›
- 4 Ways to Create a Cinematic Mode on Any Smartphone ›
- Watch: How to Effectively Use a Smartphone in Your Movie ›
- Here’s How You Can Use Any Smartphone to Create Cinematic Footage ›