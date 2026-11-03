Over the weekend, I mourned the passing of Patrick Stewart and went over the laundry list of incredible episodes of The Next Generation. For me, that's the best Star Trek has ever been, even though I like many of the shows.

Stewart plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard with gusto: a commanding leader the crew relies on, who uses his brain to get them out of different situations.

Maybe the best example of this is in the two-part episode "Chain of Command," which shows the Enterprise being taken over by Cardassians.

The climax shows a character using his wits to avoid a physical fight, and it also includes an iconic Star Trek line.

Let's dive in.

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The Scene in Question

As I said above, this episode is about the Cardassians, who have taken over the Enterprise on a covert mission. Now, these aliens are pretty brutal, and they make the torture from Zero Dark Thirty look like hugs and kisses.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard endures some really demeaning treatment from Gul Madred. Madred’s goal is to break Picard’s mind so that he can control his reality.

To do it, he inflicts both physical and mental pain.

Madred turns on four bright overhead lights in the interrogation room and demands that Picard state there are five.

Do that, and the pain stops.

It's a simple request, but Picard knows that if he admits it, it's all over, and Madred owns him. They go back and forth like this with offers of food and shelter and comfort, but Picard stands tall.

And even when the diplomats step in ot take Picard away from his captor and stop this torture, Picard unleashes one final shot to let Madred know he won.

"THERE ARE FOUR LIGHTS!"



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What The Quote Means

I see this line as part Cool Hand Luke and part 1984. It's a refusal to submit no matter the circumstances, and a dystopian look at authoritarianism.

In George Orwell's 1984, we see Winston Smith’s interrogation (go read the book!), where he is forced to agree that 2 + 2 = 5. This is a standard totalitarian point of view where they can change your reality to control you.

Here, in Star Trek's homage, Picard is basically echoing "you cannot break me, no matter what you think or do."

That scream on the way out is another mind game from Picard to them, letting them know they never got him. But I think the line pays off in Picard’s end-of-episode confession to Counselor Troi. He did begin to see five lights.

He wasn't trying to be a hero; he was trying to recenter his own exhaustion in a truth he could find in his heart.

There are so many layers of character and lessons here. The meaning is more like the perfect example of character and willpower on screen.

It both shows us and tells us, and that's the magic of the scene.

Summing It All Up

Star Trek is one of the best places to go when you want something with deep psychology and incredible character depth.

"There are four lights!" perfectly showcases the show's willingness to take on complex ideologies and center them in episodes that pick their protagonists apart from the top down.

That's why the series continues to live on in many different iterations.