Fujifilm Latest Company to Announce Price Increases for Cameras on the Way
Fujifilm has announced price increases for some cameras and gear in Japan, likely to hit stateside and around the world soon, too.
In what’s been an ongoing saga for the past couple of years, prices for many cameras, lenses, and gear have sadly been rising due to tariffs, trade wars, and increased storage demands driven by the rise of AI.
And it looks like those trends are set to continue, as Fujifilm has announced it is raising prices on some of its digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, and other devices here soon. The price revisions are set to hit the Japanese market first, but they'll likely roll out stateside and worldwide soon.
Here’s what we know so far.
Fujifilm Announces Price Revisions
Announced on the company’s Japanese website, Fujifilm has issued a “notice of price revisions” for its digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, instant cameras, and other devices like smartphone printers.
Here’s the full statement from the company’s website (translated from Japanese):
Dear Customers
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued patronage of Fujifilm products.
Fujifilm Imaging Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Koji Matsumoto) will revise the prices of some of its digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, instant cameras, and smartphone printers starting Thursday, October 1, 2026.
While we have strived to absorb costs through improved production efficiency and cost reductions amidst the recent surge in material costs, manufacturing costs, and logistics costs, it has become difficult to absorb these increases through corporate efforts alone. Therefore, we will revise prices as described below. We kindly ask for your understanding and forgiveness.
We would appreciate your continued patronage of Fujifilm products.
The big news here is that these price revisions have already started on October 1st, 2026 and the culprits are the rising costs associated with the recent surge in materials, manufacturing, and logistics.
What Cameras Are Affected
Now, the big question for most filmmakers, videographers, and anyone interested in Fujifilm cameras is which cameras will be affected by these price revisions.
In the digital camera department, which we’re most focused on here, the following cameras are set to get price increases:
- GFX100 II
- GFX100S II
- GFX100RF
- X-T50
- X-T50 XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ
- X-E5
- X-E5 XF23mmF2.8 R WR
- X100VI
- XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR
From the official statement released by Fujifilm, we only know that prices for these cameras will increase by approximately 6% to 15%. And, as a reminder, they will only change in Japanese markets for now.
But if and when we get more info on price revisions for the rest of the world, along with more exact numbers, we’ll let you know.
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