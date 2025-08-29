Werner Herzog has had a remarkable career.

You're probably at least familiar with Grizzly Man or Cave of Forgotten Dreams. Or maybe you know the man himself, whose insightful but deadpan observations are delivered through the clip of his German accent.

Now, the 82-year-old filmmaker is at the Venice Film Festival this week with a new documentary, Ghost Elephants.

Fellow filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (attending in support of Megadoc, the documentary made about his film, Megalopolis) was on hand to honor Herzog with the festival's Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

"One must celebrate that someone like him can exist," Coppola said during the opening ceremony (via IndieWire).

"His work burst into my life with The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, and Fitzcarraldo. I have never seen such films as these, all unique and very different from one another, and all magnificent," Coppola continued.

Their friendship deepened when Coppola opened his San Francisco home to a cash-strapped Herzog so he could finish writing the Fitzcarraldo script. They brainstormed a potential project together, although it ultimately did not materialize.

Coppola pointed to how filmmakers should be inspired by Herzog:

“He’s written operas, he’s directed roles, he’s acted. He not only can fill the pages of an encyclopedia, Werner is one so, so filled with exuberant creativity. … We all joined together at my home in San Francisco, where there was always fun conversations and much learning and enthusiastic discoveries. I was working on a play at that time, and remember introducing one of the cast members, Lena, who eventually became his wife.



"So when it comes down to is this: If Werner has limits, I don’t know what they are. Werner’s life and his very existence send a challenge to everyone out there: copy, if you can. And all of us truly wonder if anyone ever will. Werner, I will eat my hat if anyone comes [along] who can do it.

In his acceptance speech, Herzog was inspirational, too: "I have always tried to strive for something that goes deeper beyond what you normally see in movie theaters. Go into a deep form of poetry that is possible in cinema, searching for truth in unusual ways. Truth is always somehow in cinema."

It's a delight to see such genuine admiration between filmmakers of this caliber. It inspires us, and hopefully you, too. Most of us want to be "a good soldier of cinema" just like Herzog.