Teased earlier this week, the new Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE is finally here. Instantly becoming a top option for Sony E-mount shooters, this new standard prime should be quite popular for both photographers and videographers looking for an everyday lens that offers plenty of performance and versatility.

Let’s look at what the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE has to offer and explore why it could be (but doesn’t have to be) the perfect lens for you.

The Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE Designed to simply be a trusted and reliable standard prime lens for Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE offers a versatile focal length that should be quite capable for a wide range of photography and videography uses. The lens features a precision-crafted build and includes both automatic and manual focusing options for maximum creative control. Plus, with its 11-blade diaphragm, it should also be able to deliver some exceptionally smooth, rounded bokeh, which will help you easily isolate your subject from a soft, blurred background. With its bright f/1.4 maximum aperture, it should also be quite capable in low-light environments and offer a good deal of control over focus with shallow depth of field shooting techniques.

Price and Availability As is the case with most Viltrox lens offerings, the appeal to many shooters is going to be its price point. A bit more expensive than the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE released earlier this year , this Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 FE has quite a bit more to offer to earn its higher price point. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Normal Length Prime Lens

Nano-Coating and Resistance Coating

3 ED, 1 ASP & 8 HR Lens Elements

Minimum Focus Distance: 1.48'

11-Blade Diaphragm

15 Elements in 11 Groups

Autofocus with Manual Override

Noiseless VCM Motor

Filter Size: 77mm