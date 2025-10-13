A Highly-Anticipated 50mm Full-Frame Lens Is Set to Be Released for Sony E-Mount Shooters This Week
Rumors indicate that the Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO full-frame E-mount lens is set to be officially released this week. Here’s what you need to know.
The online rumor mills are buzzing about a major new lens announcement that could be quite exciting for Sony E-mount shooters. The highly anticipated Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO Full-Frame E-mount lens appears to be set to be officially released this week on October 15th.
Let’s examine what a teaser from Viltrox reveals and explore why this new 50mm lens could be a suitable option for Sony E-mount shooters seeking a powerful full-frame nifty-fifty.
Upcoming Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO
As we saw with the popularity of the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE lens, which has proven to be a nice, affordable option for Sony and Nikon shooters, this new Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO could be another top selection for Sony shooters looking for a full-frame 50mm option.
Viltrox has shared a teaser image, which appears to indicate that a Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO is set to be released here on October 15th, 2025. We don’t have any more details about what the price will be or a complete list of specs and features.
However, with the aforementioned Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE lens retailing for just $199 at launch, and the Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Lens retailing for just under $600, we’d hope for something between those two prices as a range.
Credit: Viltrox
Stay Tuned
We don’t have much else to share at this point besides an excitement for Sony E-mount shooters to have another full-frame 50mm option to consider when building out their camera bags and looking to gear up for different corporate or narrative projects.
It’s nice to have options, and affordable ones are always appreciated as well. We’ll keep you posted about this new lens and share full details when officially announced.