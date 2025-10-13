The online rumor mills are buzzing about a major new lens announcement that could be quite exciting for Sony E-mount shooters. The highly anticipated Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO Full-Frame E-mount lens appears to be set to be officially released this week on October 15th.

Let’s examine what a teaser from Viltrox reveals and explore why this new 50mm lens could be a suitable option for Sony E-mount shooters seeking a powerful full-frame nifty-fifty.

Upcoming Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO As we saw with the popularity of the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE lens , which has proven to be a nice, affordable option for Sony and Nikon shooters, this new Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO could be another top selection for Sony shooters looking for a full-frame 50mm option. Viltrox has shared a teaser image, which appears to indicate that a Viltrox 50mm f/1.4 PRO is set to be released here on October 15th, 2025. We don’t have any more details about what the price will be or a complete list of specs and features. However, with the aforementioned Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE lens retailing for just $199 at launch, and the Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Lens retailing for just under $600, we’d hope for something between those two prices as a range. Credit: Viltrox