A popular, lightweight, and affordable lens series has gotten a new wide-angle option that will, of course, be popular, lightweight, and affordable.

Just announced for Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras, and also available for Nikon Z-mount and Sony E-mount, the new Viltrox AF 15mm is here, offering some nice specs and performance for those looking for a wide-angle option for their mirrorless camera setups, whether for videography or photography.

Let’s take a look at the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF lens and explore what it has to offer.

The New Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens

Designed to be a bright and lightweight wide-angle prime, the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C cameras is set to offer a 22.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length that should be ideal for all types of street photography and professional videography setups.

Featuring a smooth and quiet internal autofocusing system that is powered by the lens's STM motor, the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF lens will use its f/1.7 maximum aperture to ensure sharper, more impressive imagery in dimly lit scenes.

Additionally, this prime lens excels at creating rich bokeh, ensuring your subject stands out.

Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF lens is out and available now for all of the aforementioned mount options above. Here are the full specs and purchase options below.

  • Ultra-bright f/1.7 maximum aperture for working in low-light conditions
  • Twelve elements in ten groups, including three ED lenses, three HR lenses, and two aspherical lenses, to reduce flare and ghosting for improved contrast
  • Supports electronic aperture control
  • 9 aperture blades for smooth, impressive bokeh
  • 9.1" minimum focusing distance for capturing subjects up close
  • Extremely compact, weighs 6.3 oz
  • Precision hardened aluminum-alloy bayonet
  • Support Exif data transmission and firmware updates via USB-C
  • 58mm filter thread for wide compatibility with front lens accessories

Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens

A bright and lightweight wide-angle prime, the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens for APS-C cameras.

static.bhphoto.com

$239
Buy Now
