A popular, lightweight, and affordable lens series has gotten a new wide-angle option that will, of course, be popular, lightweight, and affordable.

Just announced for Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras, and also available for Nikon Z-mount and Sony E-mount, the new Viltrox AF 15mm is here, offering some nice specs and performance for those looking for a wide-angle option for their mirrorless camera setups, whether for videography or photography.

Let’s take a look at the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF lens and explore what it has to offer.

The New Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens Designed to be a bright and lightweight wide-angle prime, the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF Lens for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C cameras is set to offer a 22.5mm full-frame equivalent focal length that should be ideal for all types of street photography and professional videography setups. Featuring a smooth and quiet internal autofocusing system that is powered by the lens's STM motor, the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air XF lens will use its f/1.7 maximum aperture to ensure sharper, more impressive imagery in dimly lit scenes. Additionally, this prime lens excels at creating rich bokeh, ensuring your subject stands out.