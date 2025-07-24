This week on the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins chats with writer-director Sophie Brooks, whose new film Oh, Hi! hits theaters nationwide on July 25, 2025.

The film, starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman, explores the chaotic, vulnerable, and often hilariously painful world of romantic relationships. Sophie shares her journey of getting from her debut feature, The Boy Downstairs, to Oh, Hi!, a second feature that took nearly a decade to realize.

They discuss the struggles of indie filmmaking, casting chemistry, writing complex characters, and what it truly means to create art that reflects personal truths.

In this episode, we discuss: Why it took nine years to make a second feature

How writing with an actor in mind (Molly Gordon) shaped the character of Iris

The challenges and unexpected benefits of filming during/post-COVID

How Sophie and her DP crafted a romantic, evolving visual style

Writing unlikable yet deeply relatable characters

Securing financing when nothing seems to go right

The mental toll and unexpected joys of the post-production process

Guests: Sophie Brooks

