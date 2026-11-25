The gear life cycle continues as DJI has announced that several of its products are set to reach the end of their active service terms. This list includes some popular drones, monitors, and goggles that have likely served many filmmakers and aerial videographers quite well over their lifespans.

And while ending service doesn’t mean these products will suddenly drop out of the sky or anything, it does mean they’ll no longer receive technical support or maintenance, and if you are an owner, you should probably start looking for replacement products sooner rather than later.

Let’s take a look at these DJI products set to hit the end of their service terms here on December 1st, 2026.

DJI Products Ending Service Terms It’s sad news to report, sure, but as mentioned above, this is just the natural flow of things. Canon can’t support that DSLR you bought 15 years ago, and DJI can’t support that drone that came out in 2016 anymore. These DJI products are set to no longer receive product inquiries, technical support, or product maintenance for these devices. Here’s a quote from the company: “As of the date of service suspension, we will no longer provide you with services for these products involving product inquiries, technical support, and product maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”