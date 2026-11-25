DJI is Set to Officially End Support for These 11 Products on December 1st, 2026
Several DJI products, including drones, monitors, goggles, and more, are set to officially hit the end of their service life at the end of the month. Here’s what you need to know.
The gear life cycle continues as DJI has announced that several of its products are set to reach the end of their active service terms. This list includes some popular drones, monitors, and goggles that have likely served many filmmakers and aerial videographers quite well over their lifespans.
And while ending service doesn’t mean these products will suddenly drop out of the sky or anything, it does mean they’ll no longer receive technical support or maintenance, and if you are an owner, you should probably start looking for replacement products sooner rather than later.
Let’s take a look at these DJI products set to hit the end of their service terms here on December 1st, 2026.
DJI Products Ending Service Terms
It’s sad news to report, sure, but as mentioned above, this is just the natural flow of things. Canon can’t support that DSLR you bought 15 years ago, and DJI can’t support that drone that came out in 2016 anymore.
These DJI products are set to no longer receive product inquiries, technical support, or product maintenance for these devices. Here’s a quote from the company:
“As of the date of service suspension, we will no longer provide you with services for these products involving product inquiries, technical support, and product maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Full List of DJI Products Affected
Credit: DJI
The full list of DJI products whose support will end on December 1st includes a range of drones, cameras, controllers, FPV equipment, and several monitor models. Let’s check out the full list.
- DJI Inspire 2
- Zenmuse X4S
- Zenmuse X5S
- CrystalSky monitors (3 different models)
- DJI Smart Controller
- Tello IronMan Edition
- DJI Goggles and Goggles RE
- DJI FPV System
You can find the full list of DJI products scheduled to have their services end on December 1st (and others scheduled to end later) on the company’s website here.
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