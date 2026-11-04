Look, if you're having a bad day in Hollywood, you probably give yourself the sem pep talk every time: Never give up, keep grinding, and bet on yourself.

And yeah, sometimes you may need to hear that, but sometimes you might need a kick in the ass and a little bit more of a reality check to center you and get you back on track.

In a candid clip, comedy icon Will Ferrell shared the ultimate "anti-pep talk" that he gives himself when he needs to hear it. And I think we all might need this dose of reality too.

Let's dive in.

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The "Anti-Pep Talk" That Changed Everything

Much like I'd encourage you to get out of your comfort zone to get your creativity churning, I'd also encourage you to switch up the pep talks.

Don't just take my word for it; listen to Will Ferrell, who told this touching story about a lunch with his Dad that got him into comedy.

Will's Dad told him...

"If it was only about talent, I wouldn't worry about you... but just know there's so much luck involved. And that if you go down this road and you're not getting anywhere, it's okay to quit and just do something else."

For some reason, that took the pressure off Ferrell and let him do the one thing that made him consistently funny and helped him rise in the ranks: have fun.

It's Okay to Quit

Having no pressure on yourself or the expectation is what allows us to spread our wings and tackle what matters, which is being hr best at what we can do.

When the failure idea is removed, and the idea that you can fail at this and still be okay is gone, then there's no pressure.

You get to just enter into this contract with the viewer that this is all about fun, and that is contagious.

That internal and really external freedom translated directly into Ferrell's work.

Casting directors and collaborators could immediately sense that he was loose and willing to. try anything. It got him opportunities and made other comedy people want to be around him.

When I talk to college kids who are pursuing writing, I always try to mention this clip and the idea that talent is only one variable in the entertainment industry.

Luck really matters!

But you can get lucky at any point in your life, so if you get a side job or a degree and pursue it on the side, that's okay, too!

Rejection isn't a personal flaw; it's part of the business.

Once you hear that, you can just have fun. And beckon others to have fun with you, too.

The moment you stop clinging so tightly to a specific outcome, your work usually starts to feel organic and alive.

And the moment you feel the most success.