As filmmakers and documentarians ourselves, we wanted to support our fellow creatives by helping to bring their stories to life.

The program provides independent documentary filmmakers with free access to Eddie AI Pro, the AI assistant video editor that handles the tedious parts of post-production so filmmakers can focus on storytelling. (And we just extended the deadline for application to the program: apply here !)

We’ve already accepted 200+ filmmakers into the program, and they have all reinforced everything we believed about the power of independent documentary filmmakers. The projects we've received showcase the extraordinary range of human experience—from preserving vanishing cultural histories to exploring how creativity becomes medicine during life's most challenging moments. Here’s a sneak peek at what five folks are working on:

Kevin Jardin, Heart Thieves

The story follows jazz guitarist Rotem Sivan as his album celebrating his newborn twins transforms in meaning when his six-month-old son Eden is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor—capturing how music evolves from celebration to medicine during their family's journey through pediatric cancer treatment. Kevin witnessed firsthand how creativity becomes an essential lifeline during life's most challenging moments and believes this story of resilience needs to be shared with families facing similar challenges.

Michael LaRocque, Boy Wonder: The Luc Gates Story (pre-production)

The story of Luc Gates, a gifted high school athlete whose legacy grew exponentially after his passing, is told through the scholarship foundation created in his honor. After completing his previous film about another young athlete's brief but impactful life, Michael felt compelled to explore how small-town legacies can transcend loss. He's known for heartfelt narratives, including Home of Raleigh.

Michael Boidy via Sergio Miranda at Serril Media, Heart Beat

A cinematic documentary exploring the healing power of music across cultures and communities, following Michael's journey from surviving a helicopter crash that left him with a broken back and deep depression to discovering how sound—combined with community and nature—can rebuild lives from the inside out. As a director and visual storyteller passionate about music and connection, Michael is documenting what became a decade-long mission to prove that music is medicine, especially when experienced together.

Leigha Kingsley via Sergio Miranda at Serril Media, The Spirit of Women

The first feature documentary to uncover the untold role of women in the whiskey and bourbon industry, from ancient distillers to today's trailblazing master blenders. Challenging the myth that whiskey is a man's world, the film exposes a history of erasure and highlights the women who shaped iconic brands. Leigha, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and champion for female-driven stories, has seen her work recognized at Cannes and was selected as a keynote speaker at SXSW 2024.

Robert Tyndale, Out of Many, One Community (pre-production)

A cultural portrait of Edmonton's Jamaican community seen through the perspective of Akil Broodhagen, who was born blind yet perceives his city's cultural heritage more clearly than most. Having grown up within this very community, Robert is documenting its four-decade history to preserve these stories before the founding generation's voices are lost. He's a media producer focused on cultural heritage and Black Canadian identity.

The submissions we've received have moved us profoundly, and with Eddie's announcement this week that we now support 30 languages, we're excited to extend our submission period through the end of the year. That means supporting more filmmakers with a greater scope across the globe.

We'll continue highlighting the remarkable projects from program participants in the months ahead. In the meantime, if you're a documentary filmmaker, submissions remain open through December 31 .

Let's keep telling the stories that matter, now in 30 languages!