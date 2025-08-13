AI Assistant Editor Tool Eddie AI Expands Support to 30 Languages… But Curiously Still Not Klingon
Here are the latest updates set to arrive for the popular AI assistant editing tool, Eddie AI, featuring expanded language support.
Eddie AI, the AI assistant editor designed for video professionals, has rolled out a major language update. The platform now supports editing in 30 languages across its modes, from AI logging to Scripted cuts. The update is aimed at making the software more accessible for pros and creators working in languages beyond English—though the team jokes that Klingon support is still off the table.
The Palo Alto-based company says the new languages are available in numerous modes of Eddie AI: ChatGPT mode (for natural language search and querying), Rough Cut mode (which assembles interviews into workable edits), Scripted mode (matching footage to a provided script), and A-roll Logging (auto-tagging and categorizing footage).
A New Language Lineup Update
While not a major update, it’s worth covering nonetheless, as the popular AI assistant editor tool is getting support for 30 different languages. The new languages set to be supported in Eddie AI will include: Bulgarian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, Flemish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.
“Whether you’re editing a documentary in Danish, a travel vlog in Polish, or a cooking show in Vietnamese, Eddie understands your footage. Unless, of course, your footage is in Klingon… in which case you’ll have to wait for version 3.0.” — co-founder Shamir Allibhai.
These additional languages should open the door for even more interested video pros who are intrigued by the notion of an AI assistant editor tool to try it out.
What is Eddie AI?
Eddie AI continues to position itself not as a replacement for editors, but as a time-saver for repetitive tasks—especially for pros who log large volumes of footage or work in multiple languages. The addition of non-English support also reflects Eddie’s demand and the global nature of modern content creation, where YouTubers, independent filmmakers, and documentary teams often publish to audiences in multiple regions.
The company offers integrations directly with Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro, allowing editors to keep their timelines in their preferred NLE while offloading tasks such as tagging, syncing, and rough assembly.If you’re curious to check out Eddie AI yourself, you can find out more info and access a free trial on the company’s website here.
