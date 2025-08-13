Eddie AI , the AI assistant editor designed for video professionals, has rolled out a major language update. The platform now supports editing in 30 languages across its modes, from AI logging to Scripted cuts. The update is aimed at making the software more accessible for pros and creators working in languages beyond English—though the team jokes that Klingon support is still off the table.

The Palo Alto-based company says the new languages are available in numerous modes of Eddie AI: ChatGPT mode (for natural language search and querying), Rough Cut mode (which assembles interviews into workable edits), Scripted mode (matching footage to a provided script), and A-roll Logging (auto-tagging and categorizing footage).

A New Language Lineup Update While not a major update, it’s worth covering nonetheless, as the popular AI assistant editor tool is getting support for 30 different languages. The new languages set to be supported in Eddie AI will include: Bulgarian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, Flemish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. “Whether you’re editing a documentary in Danish, a travel vlog in Polish, or a cooking show in Vietnamese, Eddie understands your footage. Unless, of course, your footage is in Klingon… in which case you’ll have to wait for version 3.0.” — co-founder Shamir Allibhai. These additional languages should open the door for even more interested video pros who are intrigued by the notion of an AI assistant editor tool to try it out.