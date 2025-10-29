While AI and Firefly might be the biggest news at Adobe MAX this year, video editors are also getting some notable new features and updates to Premiere. With the release of Premiere for iPhone earlier this year, which has been further highlighted at MAX, Premiere for desktop remains familiar yet even more superpowered.

The big updates here have to do with masking, in particular, a new AI object mask, rectangle, ellipse, and pen masking, and a fast vector mask are the major new announcements.

Adobe Premiere Update at MAX Adobe MAX 2025 Premiere Update Highlighted during the Adobe MAX keynote, which kicked off the conference in Los Angeles this week, Premiere wasn’t front and center, but for filmmakers and video editors, it was exciting news to hear about, mixed in with all of the other updates to Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator, and other Creative Cloud applications. We’ll have more to say and explore about the Firefly video editor, which is quite intriguing indeed. It’s nice to see that Adobe is leaving Premiere much as it's always been, keeping it familiar to those who regularly use it. If you want to try out the Firefly video editor, you can as well—but it’s separate.