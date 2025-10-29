Adobe MAX 2025: Premiere Gets New AI Masking Features For Easier Adjustments
A look at some of the new features coming to Adobe Premiere and how they can improve your editing workflows.
While AI and Firefly might be the biggest news at Adobe MAX this year, video editors are also getting some notable new features and updates to Premiere. With the release of Premiere for iPhone earlier this year, which has been further highlighted at MAX, Premiere for desktop remains familiar yet even more superpowered.
The big updates here have to do with masking, in particular, a new AI object mask, rectangle, ellipse, and pen masking, and a fast vector mask are the major new announcements.
Let’s take a look at these new improvements coming to Adobe Premiere.
Adobe Premiere Update at MAX
Highlighted during the Adobe MAX keynote, which kicked off the conference in Los Angeles this week, Premiere wasn’t front and center, but for filmmakers and video editors, it was exciting news to hear about, mixed in with all of the other updates to Firefly, Photoshop, Illustrator, and other Creative Cloud applications.
We’ll have more to say and explore about the Firefly video editor, which is quite intriguing indeed. It’s nice to see that Adobe is leaving Premiere much as it's always been, keeping it familiar to those who regularly use it. If you want to try out the Firefly video editor, you can as well—but it’s separate.
Mask Workflows in Premiere
The biggest updates have to do with new mask controls and features. Let’s take a look at the main innovations coming to Premiere:
- AI Object Mask in Premiere (public beta): Automatic identification and isolation of people and objects in video frames, so they can be edited and tracked without the need for manual rotoscoping. Object Mask makes the process of color grading, blurring, and adding special effects to a moving background quicker and easier.
- Rectangle, Ellipse, and Pen Masking in Premiere (public beta): Precision tools for isolating specific areas of a video frame, so video professionals can more easily make targeted adjustments, add effects, and provide corrections.
- Fast Vector Mask in Premiere (public beta): Redesigned masking tool that allows for faster tracking, bi-directional tracking, and 3D perspective tracking.
What’s cool about these new features, which Adobe demoed for us at MAX, really has to do with workflow speed. All of these masking features help make quick changes for those who work at fast speeds.
Editors will be able to make some pretty major changes to subjects, skylines, or especially products in videos quickly and easily.
You can learn more about the latest news from Adobe MAX, including updates to Premiere, on Adobe’s website here.
