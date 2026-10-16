Light Bright in Tight Spaces With These Compact and Powerful Bi-Color LED Monolights
For our "Deals of the Week," we have three on-sale bi-color LED monolights from amaran ready for when you need bright light in tight spaces.
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Oct 16, 2026
Struggling to find LED lights that are small and lightweight enough to use in tight spaces, but still ready to pack a bright punch that can give you enough light to creatively shoot your scenes exactly as you desire?
Well, you’re in luck because, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we have three Halo bi-color LED monolights from amaran for you to check out that could be great options for those working in home studios, livestream rooms, and compact sets.
Check out some of the deals below.
- amaran Halo 200x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $211
- amaran Halo 300x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $254
- amaran Halo 600x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $469
You can find more filmmaking deals here.
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