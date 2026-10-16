Struggling to find LED lights that are small and lightweight enough to use in tight spaces, but still ready to pack a bright punch that can give you enough light to creatively shoot your scenes exactly as you desire?

Well, you’re in luck because, for our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we have three Halo bi-color LED monolights from amaran for you to check out that could be great options for those working in home studios, livestream rooms, and compact sets.

Check out some of the deals below.

amaran Halo 200x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $211

amaran Halo 300x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $254

amaran Halo 600x Bi-Color LED Monolight: $469

You can find more filmmaking deals here.