We know, Thanksgiving dinner is sometimes a horror show enough on its own. Family, right?

If you want to continue those vibes after the plates are cleared (or just enjoy a good scare with the people you love most), we've got you covered. Shake things up and skip the comfort watch while your uncle sleeps on the couch, and try a few of these instead!

Each of these five films puts a family in one house and lets the pressure build, and each director solved the challenges of a bottled movie differently. These films teach us five concrete moves for staging dread around a family, including improvising at the table, casting for long takes, using light as a clock, rewriting the premise around a ritual, and starting rehearsals at dinner.

Pull up a chair.

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You're Next

This is the template. Writer Simon Barrett summed it up in a Film Independent Q&A as "a horror film about a family reunion that goes worse than most."

The movie is set during an anniversary dinner with bickering siblings, but soon masked killers show up at the window.

He added, "I was inspired by the structure of screwball comedies from the 1940s and also locked room mystery novels. Adam and I knew we didn't want to just try to be intense and disturbing in the same ways that were satirized by Funny Games back in 1997, so we attempted something different in terms of story and tone."

Sharni Vinson, who plays Erin, told Bloody Disgusting, "I've never laughed at someone so much in all my time shooting the dinner scene where [Joe Swanberg's] talking about the underground festivals. That scene went on for two days. We shot nine and a half hours' worth of footage just on that scene because Adam [Wingard] just let us go to see what would happen. The scene went into places that we just never saw coming. We were just sitting there and laughing so much."

The lesson here is that the dinner scene sets up who these people are before anyone dies, and improv can find tension a script can't.

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The Visit

I can't believe this M. Night Shyamalan delight is already over 10 years old. In this one, two kids go to a Pennsylvania farm to meet the grandparents they've never met. Shyamalan shoots it as the teenage granddaughter's documentary, and Nana's nighttime behavior gets stranger by the day.

He told Front Row Features, "Basically, when I'm writing something I think about what the subject is of the piece. The subject of the piece is our fear of getting old, which is a variation on our fear of dying. I have to think there's a primal thing that we're talking about, even though it's fanciful and we're doing it in a tongue-in-cheek manor. But what is the thing that makes it scary? What is the psychology behind it?"

He cast two stage actors as the grandparents. He told Den of Geek:

"My directing style is long takes, especially on this one. I need actors who are versed in that style. They don't edit themselves asking, 'Can we do that again?'… [Theater actors] know when they have magic on stage when everybody's connected in this magic of storytelling. That's my philosophy. I love, love stage actors."

Long takes leave nowhere to hide, so the performances have to carry the scares and do.

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Await Further Instructions

It's Christmas Day. The Milgram family wakes up to find their house sealed in by a black substance, and the only information they get comes through the TV. The family turns on itself fast. It's a creepy indie perfect for the holidays.

Director Johnny Kevorkian praised DP Annika Summerson's lighting (via HorrorNews ).

"Again, I wanted it to look cinematic, rich, and by her lighting style she achieves that excellently. By the second or third act in particular, we played with color a lot. Annika used a color chart to map out the lighting color changes throughout the film. For example, as we start to push the claustrophobia element, then the house starts to darken, and the dominant light source is the TV."

The light tells the audience how long they've been trapped and who's in charge.



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Ready or Not

In-laws are tough. Extra tough, it turns out, when they've made a deal with the devil to keep their family fortune and need to sacrifice you.

Grace (Samara Weaving) marries into the very rich Le Domas family. On her wedding night, she has to play a family game of hide-and-seek to the death. The story went through several developments before it was locked, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revealed to Boxoffice Pro.

"But the short version is, once Searchlight got onboard, it really got refined down to the—least in our opinion—the best elements of what it is at its core. It was originally spread out over a longer period. It wasn’t a wedding. But the tone was there and the characters were there from day one, from before we were involved. Tone and characters were huge, and the bigger concept. And then once we got in with Searchlight, it became one night. It became the wedding. It became her marrying in as opposed to just meeting the parents. It was really great working with not only the studio, but producers and writers, Tripp and Jamie and Guy and Ryan throughout those two years to keep chipping away at it. Those guys did so many drafts, and each one got better, in our opinion. It really allowed us to get on-set with this great blueprint."

Raising the stakes from meeting the parents to joining the family turned the whole night into one ritual.

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Evil Dead Burn

Could this Thanksgiving be the chance to introduce your family to some New French Extremity horror? Maybe! A family comes together to mourn the loss of their oldest son, and director Sébastien Vaniček turns the Price family home into an abattoir.

He brought up the now-famous dinner scene as key to Supanova.

"The first scene we rehearsed together was the dinner scene because that's where all the leverage, all the weights, and the problems and the conflicts are starting to burn. We talked a lot about their characters, their bonds, their relationship, and how they behave with each other."

If the family dynamic works at the table, every subsequent death means more.

What's your favorite family gathering horror film?