If you’re looking to spice up your grades and improve your color workflows overall, there are never enough film emulation plugins to try. Of course, you probably don’t want to pay or subscribe to all of them. But if you like to explore and don’t mind looking around, here’s another worthy one to consider.

CinemaLAB is a film laboratory in your grade that offers more than 400 modeled film stock emulations, from camera film to development, printing, and projection. The plugin is available for all of your favorite editors, from Adobe’s Premiere and After Effects to Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve to Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

The plugin is available for both Mac and Windows for all of the above and could be fun to check out thanks to some holiday savings deals.

CinemaLAB Film Emulation Plugin Credit: Driftwood Plugins The goal of this latest film emulation plugin is to take your footage through a modeled photographic process that covers camera film, development, printing, and projection. Users can choose from more than 400 modeled emulations of film stocks and historical processes, and grade the way a laboratory timer did. Some of the tools are set to include Match LUT, Time Shot, printer lights, charts, and grade saving, as well as plenty of resources to learn all of the tools with a fully illustrated user manual. Some of the film stocks set to be offered include: Motion-picture negatives: Kodak VISION3 500T, 250D and 50D, EXR 500T and 200T, Eastman Color Negative II 5247 (1974), Fuji ETERNA.

Slide and reversal: Kodachrome 25, 40 and 64, Fuji Velvia 50 and 100, Provia 100F, Ektachrome.

Stills negatives: Kodak Portra 400, Ektar 100, Gold 200, Fuji Pro 400H and Superia, HARMAN Phoenix, Polaroid and instax instant films.

Black and white: Kodak TRI-X, Double-X, Plus-X, Ilford HP5 Plus and Delta 3200, Fomapan, ORWO.

Print films: Kodak 2383, 2393 and 5384, Fuji ETERNA-CP 3513DI, Eastman Color Print 5381 (1950), Kodak B&W Print 2302, DRIFTWOOD PRINT. There’s also a fun range of historical processes to explore, including Technicolor I to V (Technicolor V built as a dye-transfer laboratory), Kinemacolor, Cinecolor, Prizma II, Multicolor, Gasparcolor (1934), Pathéchrome and Handschiegl stencils, Sonochrome tints (1929), Dufaycolor and Polavision.