Sekonic has announced a new light meter: the L-878D/D-U models build on their predecessor’s metering capabilities while introducing expanded and new features like wireless-flash compatibility, EL Zone System support, additional exposure-comparison tools, and customizable controls.

Designed for both photographers and videographers alike, this new all-in-one metering solution should stand out for its incredibly precise measurement capabilities in ambient and artificial light, making it a strong tool for those serious about light metering in cinematography.

Let’s check out this new Sekonic L-878D-U Light Meter and what it has to offer.

The Sekonic L-878D-U Light Meter From a brand like Sekonic, this new light meter should be a top option for serious cinematographers seeking high-end support for major projects. This new light meter will let photographers and filmmakers use either a 270° rotating, collapsible lumisphere or an integrated 1° spot viewfinder to take incident or reflected light readings, with a range of -5 to 22.9 EV at ISO 100, or within an illuminance range of 0.1 to 2,000,000 lux. What’s cool about this device is that all of the functions will be easily accessible and controllable directly from its 2.7" color touchscreen LCD, which will be able to provide access to measurement modes, settings, and exposure information. Flash analysis can also display the percentage of flash in the total exposure, helping users evaluate the balance between flash and ambient light. The addition of the EL Zone System should also give DPs another way to evaluate exposure through the meter’s analog-scale display.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, as far as light meters go, this is a high-end option for those looking for professional-level support for their cinematography. If you’d like to find more info, here are the full specs and purchase options. Incident Metering for Ambient & Flash

1° Spot Metering with Viewfinder

Measuring Range: -5 to 22.9 EV (ISO 100)

Illuminance Range: 0.1 to 2,000,000 lux

EL Zone System Support

Extensive Range of Cine & Video Settings

HSS Flash & Flash Duration Measurements

Flash Analyzing Function; Extended Range

2.7" Touchscreen LCD; All-Weather Design

Optional Radio Control Modules