I've been thinking and worrying a lot about America recently. But I've come to the conclusion that there's really nothing I can do to change this country except be a good person and live the best life I can.

Well, that, and I hope that around the holiday season the people in charge of this place watch some of these holiday movies that have shaped our cultural identity and that I think have some great lessons.

These aren't films just for politicos, but for filmmakers seeking inspiration from the best Christmas movies of all time or for those diving into classic holiday scripts to see how writers balance sentimentality with sharp social critique.

Let's dive in.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) - The Post-War Social Safety Net

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Director: Frank Capra

Frank Capra Writer: Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling

Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers

For my money, this is the most important holiday movie. I think the lesson is that no one is coming to save you, so the community has to band together to bail each other out. Frank Capra’s masterpiece was a box-office disappointment that tapped directly into the raw nerve of post-WWII anxiety. Fresh off serving in the Air Force, Jimmy Stewart plays George Bailey with a desperate edge—a guy willing to kill himself to try to make his family's lives better. But the real person who deserves to die is Mr. Potter, who gets away at the end. As we’ve explored when breaking down the It's a Wonderful Life screenplay and how its final line redefines failure, Capra argued that true American wealth isn't measured in dollars, but in the safety net of your neighbors.

I still think that's the America we live in right now.

2. Miracle on 34th Street (1947) - Consumerism

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Director: George Seaton

George Seaton Writer: George Seaton (story by Valentine Davies)

George Seaton (story by Valentine Davies) Cast: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, Natalie Wood

If It’s a Wonderful Life questioned big business, Miracle on 34th Street brokered a truce between commercialism and sincerity. One that used to be America's backbone. We met a Santa who just wanted the holidays to be good for everyone, no matter where they bought their gifts. And he was able to convince major corporations to put the customer first to make it happen. They even raise enough to buy an X-ray machine at the end.

Seeing Kris Kringle on trial in a New York courtroom is this genius twist that links belief in Santa Claus directly to the nation's faith in its own institutions.

3. White Christmas (1954) - Sentimental Militarism

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Director: Michael Curtiz

Michael Curtiz Writer: Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, Melvin Frank

Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, Melvin Frank Cast: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen

Shot as Paramount’s inaugural showcase for VistaVision’s high-fidelity widescreen format, White Christmas is one of the most beautiful holiday movies. It's kind of wild that the movie starts during WWII, on the dangerous front lines, celebrating the men who were willing to risk their lives to bring safety and security to America and the world.

When they come back from the war, Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye have a show where they meet sisters and want to woo them, but when they run into their old general, who is struggling to keep his business afloat a decade after the war ended, they come together to make sure he can keep his hotel and get some of his honor back.

This level of respect and patriotism sort of feels lost today. Our relationship with the military now has been through a lot more, but making sure our veterans are taken care of should be the minimum of what we can do for them.

4. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) - Anti-Commercial Counterculture

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Director: Bill Melendez

Bill Melendez Writer: Charles M. Schulz

Charles M. Schulz Cast: Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea, Tracy Stratford, Kathy Steinberg

Charles M. Schulz’s animated television special was a quiet rebellion against the glossy, plastic commercialism of the baby-boom era. These were kids with a soul, music, and a beagle who hung out with them.

Charlie Brown’s existential depression amid aluminum Christmas trees is the perfect deconstruction of a 1960s America going through so much upheaval that even Christmas felt like it was in jeopardy. This became a resounding cry against materialism and fakery. And even today, it gathers new fans every year who just want to get back to the basics around the holidays and get them out of the hands of giant corporations who don't make the best decisions for us.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) - The Redemption of the Outsider

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Director: Chuck Jones, Ben Washam

Chuck Jones, Ben Washam Writer: Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel)

Dr. Seuss (Theodor Geisel) Cast: Boris Karloff, June Foray, Thurl Ravenscroft

When Chuck Jones brought Dr. Seuss’s classic to CBS, he gave American pop culture its definitive parable about consumer excess and social alienation. You got Boris Karloff lending his gravitas to the narration. And a character in The Grinch who stood for this anger around the season of people who maybe feel like they have no one.

The beauty in this is all the Whos in Whoville who sing on Christmas not because they have presents, but because they have each other, and welcome the Grinch to join them with open arms.

There's a forgiveness and an understanding of someone, let's say, across the aisle that I wish we'd see come back. And also a willingness to forgive and welcome someone who was wrong, asking to be let back in.

6. A Christmas Story (1983) - The Second Amendment

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Director: Bob Clark

Bob Clark Writer: Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark

Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark Cast: Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon, Jean Shepherd

Oh, this will be a fun one to talk about. This movie is about so much: the desire for that one gift, to be heard in a big family, and the nostalgia of the way things were when you were a kid. Humorist Jean Shepherd gave us an instant classic with his short story and then the movie A Christmas Story, which is pure working-class Americana.

And ut is also a sentimental movie about wanting a gun, which is about as American as it can get. There's a funny comedy bit I love about how guns were the second thing we wrote in the Constitution, and I think about that a lot when it comes to our identity as a country. But in this movie, our kid gets his gun and immediately almost shoots his eye out. If that's not a subtle call for some common-sense laws around them, I don't know what is. It shouldn't be that easy to pull the trigger and hurt someone.

Regardless of all that, the Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle is one of the finest examples of using nostalgia as a structural storytelling engine without letting the sentiment turn way too sweet.

7. Trading Places (1983) - Trickle-Down Satire

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Director: John Landis

John Landis Writer: Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod

Timothy Harris, Herschel Weingrod Cast: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche, Jamie Lee Curtis

Have you seen this movie? It's this blistering takedown of 1980s Reaganomics that weaponizes the Dickensian holiday framework to skewer class warfare and systemic racism. Plus, it's a Wall Street movie about greed and unchecked ambition; Oh, and it's also one of the funniest films ever made.

Eddie Murphy is one of the greatest actors we have, and seeing him become incredible at predicting markets and sucking the air out of rooms full of rich people who want to keep him down reminds us that cash and wealth are what separate the classes more than anything else. They're not smarter; they were just born luckier, and when confronted with that, they crumble.

8. Die Hard (1988) - Grit vs. Global Corporatism

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Director: John McTiernan

John McTiernan Writer: Jeb Stuart, Steven E. de Souza

Jeb Stuart, Steven E. de Souza Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson, Bonnie Bedelia

The 80s were really a reckoning with belief systems in America, and we're probably going through a similar time now, with a lot of the same lessons. We’ve already cataloged 50 examples proving Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Right now, I will focus solely on the fact that John McTiernan’s action masterpiece captured a massive shift in late-20th-century American identity.

We wanted blue-collar heroes, not corporate fat cats. This movie allows you to root for a beat cop while he's bleeding, barefoot, and having a rough day against Hans Gruber’s European terrorists that just seem classy. The film redefined modern action storytelling and actually emphasized preserving the American nuclear family.

While all that sounds conservative, I think the better look is that you can really only rely on real people, because at the end of the day, the corporate execs fled Nakatomi or died refusing to give up money, even with a threat to the people. The one who stayed was just there because he loved his wife and needed to find a way to show her how much.

I think that's a good lesson.

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) - The Suburban Dream Under Pressure

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Director: Jeremiah S. Chechik

Jeremiah S. Chechik Writer: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Randy Quaid

Man, I love a good deconstruction of the suburbs. This was a sneaky John Hughes script that knew what was going on in the real world and poked fun at things that were relatable to real people. The movie thrives on slapstick escalation and real behind-the-scenes chaos, and it gets better every time we watch it.

Clark Griswold isn't fighting a greedy banker or armed terrorists; he’s fighting for a bonus he earned, fighting chaos in his house, and fighting to give his kids as good a life as— if not better than— what he was afforded. Even if it kills him.

10. Home Alone (1990) - Latchkey Independence

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Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Writer: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy

I am a firm believer that this should be in the top 10 screenplays ever written. Another one by John Hughes on this list. Chris Columbus rightly insists it should never be remade, nd I'm right there with him!

Home Alone speaks directly to the "latchkey kid" generation of the 1990s that felt left behind and wanted to be in control of their own lives. Well, they call us millennials now, but this independence has led us to hate the things that led to the financial collapse, the oppressive student loans holding us back, and the inability to get ahead because it feels like we're living through a national disaster. Every few years.

We just want to be like Kevin McCallister and fight back, and we do, with our votes, our voices, and everything else we have at our disposal.

Summing It All Up

Whether they celebrate small-town solidarity, mock corporate greed, or turn suburban homes into booby-trapped fortresses, these are the movies that show us what has made America. They're part of our cultural legacy and part of a country we're still constantly trying to shape day in and day out until it gets better.

But if there's one thing to take away here, it's that most of these movies are about everyday people who feel like they have no power, but who make the world a genuinely better place by helping the people around them, regardless of who they are.

That's something worth celebrating this holiday season.