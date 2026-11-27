We've talked about this a few times on here, but intellectual property or recognizable characters are a great way to get more people interested in your screenplay. And when it comes ot the holidays, there are a lot of recognizable characters available to you. But which ones can you use?

Well, thankfully, the public domain is here to set you free.

It is a goldmine of holiday themes, people, situations, and other ideas ripe for adapting into a modern movie or TV series.

Let's dive in.

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Classic Holiday Characters & Stories

Before you start outlining your holiday movie, look at some popular characters you can play with in the public domain.

Now, I'll remind you that you can only use elements from the original public-domain source material. Anything added in later, copyrighted adaptations (like specific costume designs, original songs, or character traits) is strictly off-limits.

But you have to trust your own creativity to take these characters and make them your own.

1. Ebenezer Scrooge & the Spirits from A Christmas Carol, 1843

What’s Free: Charles Dickens’s original novella. You can use Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Belle, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Charles Dickens’s original novella. You can use Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Belle, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Watch Out For: Original characters, visual designs, or songs created for later adaptations like Disney’s Scrooge McDuck or The Muppet Christmas Carol.

2. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus & the Original Eight Reindeer

3. The Nutcracker, Clara & The Mouse King (The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, 1816)

What’s Free: E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original dark German fairy tale (noticeably weirder than the stage version), Alexandre Dumas’s 1844 adaptation, and Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet score. So the sky is the limit here.

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4. The Snow Queen, The Little Match Girl & The Steadfast Tin Soldier

What’s Free: Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales from the 1830s and 1840s. The Snow Queen is one rife with ideas for winter movies and TV shows.

5. Della & Jim (The Gift of the Magi, 1905)

What’s Free: O. Henry’s classic short story about a broke couple sacrificing their most prized possessions to buy each other Christmas gifts has been done a lot, but could make for the perfect Christmas TV episode.

Global Winter Folklore & Mythological Figures

Okay, we went through the stories, but I think there's also a lot of folklore that interests people around the holidays.

I also think this is where you can be genre-agnostic. These characters fit into anything you want to do. And some of them are really freaking weird.

Krampus (Alpine Folklore): The horned beast who punishes misbehaving children during the Yule season.

The horned beast who punishes misbehaving children during the Yule season. Belsnickel (German / Pennsylvania Dutch Folklore): The Office made this guy famous. He's a fur-clad, switch-carrying gift-bringer who shows up before Christmas to quiz children on their behavior.

The Office made this guy famous. He's a fur-clad, switch-carrying gift-bringer who shows up before Christmas to quiz children on their behavior. Gryla, the Yule Lads & the Yule Cat (Icelandic Folklore): A giantess living in the mountains with her 13 mischievous sons (who steal sausages, slam doors, and lick spoons) alongside the Yule Cat, a giant feline that eats anyone who doesn't receive new clothes before Christmas Eve.

A giantess living in the mountains with her 13 mischievous sons (who steal sausages, slam doors, and lick spoons) alongside the a giant feline that eats anyone who doesn't receive new clothes before Christmas Eve. La Befana (Italian Folklore): An old witch who flies on a broomstick delivering gifts on Epiphany Eve while searching for the Baby Jesus.

An old witch who flies on a broomstick delivering gifts on Epiphany Eve while searching for the Baby Jesus. Jack Frost & Old Man Winter: Personifications of winter weather rooted in Anglo-Saxon and Norse traditions.

Public Domain Holiday Films

Here's another place you can use characters or ideas. I also think if you need something playing on a TV in a short or a feature you're making and don't want to pay clearances, these movies are perfect for you.

You can use them because of lapsed copyright renewals, or just because they were made that long ago.

Scrooge (1935): The early British sound adaptation starring Sir Seymour Hicks.

The early British sound adaptation starring Sir Seymour Hicks. Christmas Comes But Once a Year (1936): Max Fleischer’s Color Classics animated short featuring Professor Grampy and his orphan toys.

Max Fleischer’s Color Classics animated short featuring Professor Grampy and his orphan toys. Beyond Tomorrow (1940): Three wealthy older men die in a plane crash on Christmas Eve and return as ghosts to play matchmaker for two struggling young lovers in New York.

Three wealthy older men die in a plane crash on Christmas Eve and return as ghosts to play matchmaker for two struggling young lovers in New York. The Great Rupert (1950): Produced by George Pal, following a down-on-his-luck vaudeville acrobat and a trained squirrel who accidentally showers a struggling family with cash at Christmas.

Produced by George Pal, following a down-on-his-luck vaudeville acrobat and a trained squirrel who accidentally showers a struggling family with cash at Christmas. Santa Claus (1959): A surreal Mexican fantasy film (dubbed into English by K. Gordon Murray) in which Santa lives in a cloud castle and battles a literal devil named Pitch sent by Lucifer to ruin Christmas.

A surreal Mexican fantasy film (dubbed into English by K. Gordon Murray) in which Santa lives in a cloud castle and battles a literal devil named Pitch sent by Lucifer to ruin Christmas. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964): The infamous camp sci-fi cult classic where Martians kidnap Santa to bring joy to their overly regimented children.

Summing It Up

You don't need a studio deal to write a Christmas movie with built-in name recognition. You just need to get creative and find your voice within some of these well-trodden ideas.

So get your characters dashing through the snow, riding reindeer, and tap into your complete creative freedom to build their own holiday universe.