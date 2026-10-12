While not a full step update (as in a version 1 to a version 2), this 1.5 version update for ARRI Film Lab is quite significant nonetheless.

This major update to ARRI’s popular license-based OpenFX plugin should greatly expand its capabilities, bringing more creative options and parameters to filmmakers while improving processing speed and integration with your favorite color-managed workflows.

Let’s check out what’s new in ARRI Film Lab 1.5 and how these new looks, grain control, and faster processing can enable smooth real-time 4K playback on your Apple Silicon MacBook Pro or other hardware.

ARRI Film Lab Update 1.5 As mentioned above, this is a significant update from ARRI: Film Lab is set to add new looks alongside its 35mm option, plus new control over grain size and detail rendition. The license-based OpenFX plugin will also deliver up to four times faster processing, enabling smooth real-time 4K playback on Apple Silicon MacBook Pro systems and other hardware. The plugin will also offer a wider adjustment range, allowing stronger analog effects and further creative options, all of which, according to the company, come directly from user feedback. Perhaps the most significant update is the addition of new film format options; because the analog looks were previously based on 35mm film only, filmmakers can now choose 8mm, 16mm, or even 65mm as starting points. Credit: ARRI

New Parameters and Anamorphic Ratio Control Other big updates include two new parameters (Grain Size and Rendition of Detail) that let you refine those choices further. Grain Size will help shooters adjust the scale of their grain, while Rendition of Detail changes perceived sharpness. Both offer a range of 0.75 to 1.5, helping users create looks that fall between each format's distinct aesthetics. This Film Lab 1.5 update will also introduce Anamorphic Ratio control, offering eight anamorphic squeeze ratios ranging from 1.25x to 2.0x. These options let filmmakers fine-tune the horizontal stretch of film grain and halation glow to match footage shot with different anamorphic lenses. There’s also a new Halation Spread control option that lets you adjust the radius and character of the glow around highlights and high-contrast edges. Credit: ARRI