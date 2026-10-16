Alongside notable updates to its ALEXA 35mm and 65mm camera range, ARRI has announced an important Software Update Package (SUP) for its Live Production Monitor.

The ARRI LPM-1 is getting the release of SUP 1.0.0, which aims to improve the overall user experience of the de facto live window to the company’s ALEXA 35 Live multicam system. The update is also required to stabilize the monitor when it receives a low power supply voltage, so it’s worth updating as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know.

ARRI LPM-1 SUP 1.0.0 Credit: ARRI So, anytime you’re dealing with power and supply voltage issues, it’s safe to say this is a critical update you should download and install sooner rather than later. The SUP 1.0.0 is really being released to accomplish two things with the update, which ARRI lists as the following: In the event of a low power supply voltage occurring when connected through only the VF cable to the camera, warnings are shown as overlays on the monitor video.

Should a low power supply voltage be presented, the backlight is automatically limited to a low level to reduce the power needing to be supplied through the cable. Both are important and should be necessary and helpful for running the Live Production Monitor with your ALEXA 35 Live multicam systems.