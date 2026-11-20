Recording audio for your film and video projects can be tricky, especially if you're shooting solo or with small and limited crews. To help you out in these types of video projects, investing in the right audio gear can make a big difference.

That's why, for our latest"Deals of the Week" roundup, we're looking at three different options of the RØDE Wireless GO II compact digital wireless microphone system. These different options all feature capture and recording capabilities that can be ideal for interview setups and even handling two subjects at once.

Check out the great deals below.

RØDE Wireless GO II 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder (2.4 GHz, Black): $184.99

RØDE Wireless GO II 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Omni Lavalier Microphone System/Recorder Kit (2.4 GHz, Black): $299.99

RØDE Wireless GO II 2-Person Wireless Microphone System/Recorder with Lavalier GO Mics & Hiding Kits (2.4 GHz, Black): $442.89

You can find more filmmaking deals here.