The Best Needle Drops in Film History
There's nothing quite like hearing your favorite song play underneath a great scene.
There's something perfect about the right music track hitting during a purely electric scene in a movie. The amalgamation of two forms of art can make an audience lean in and embrace a story, and give a scene and the song immortality.
You feel as if the director and editor are conductors, and they control your emotional response to all the things happening on the screen.
Today, I want to go over some of the best needle drops in movies of all time. We'll dig through all of film history to pull some of the most inventive and creative iterations as well.
Let's dive in.
1. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Writer: Quentin Tarantino
- Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi
This is the moment that defined Tarantino's style and welcomed him into the world of Hollywood. He showed he would push boundaries and unsettle people. You've got this breezy, '70s hit "Stuck in the Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel. It's playing while Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) gleefully tortures a cop. The song is so innocent, but the scene is so brutal.
2. Goodfellas (1990)
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Writer: Nicholas Pileggi, Martin Scorsese
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco
I think that Scorsese is right up there with Tarantino when it comes to needle drops in general. In this movie, Scorsese could have used the rocking part of "Layla," but he waits until the Lufthansa heist is over and the paranoia has set in to then use the other part of the song. As we see the gruesome aftermath of all the loose ends—the bodies in the truck, in the car—the piano coda by Derek and the Dominos kicks in and tells us the heist is officially over.
3. Wayne's World (1992)
- Director: Penelope Spheeris
- Writer: Mike Myers, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner
- Cast: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere
4. Say Anything... (1989)
- Director: Cameron Crowe
- Writer: Cameron Crowe
- Cast: John Cusack, Ione Skye, John Mahoney
5. Pulp Fiction (1994)
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Writer: Quentin Tarantino
- Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames
6. Fight Club (1999)
- Director: David Fincher
- Writer: Jim Uhls
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter
There’s power in an ending image, but when you pair it with a perfect song, it can shake you to the core. This is how you end a movie. The Narrator and Marla are holding hands, watching the world they know literally explode. And "Where Is My Mind?" by the Pixies kicks in to underscore the entire idea of the movie. It’s the perfect, nihilistic anthem for the end of everything.
7. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
- Director: John Hughes
- Writer: John Hughes
- Cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey
The entire movie is about having the perfect day off, so imagine a spontaneous parade happens, and you're the star? Ferris takes over a parade float and leads the entire city of Chicago in "Twist and Shout" by The Beatles. Hughes knew this was the high point, the moment that made Ferris a legend that could never be toppled.
8. The Graduate (1967)
- Director: Mike Nichols
- Writer: Calder Willingham, Buck Henry
- Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross
In Roger Ebert's original review of the movie, he talked about all the needle drops being weak. I get it, they're on the nose, but when you hear "Hello darkness, my old friend," you just are in the mood to rock. "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel just nails that feeling of post-grad dread. It’s not background music; it’s the sound of his inner thoughts.
9. Almost Famous (2000)
- Director: Cameron Crowe
- Writer: Cameron Crowe
- Cast: Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit
One of my top 10 movies of all time, and definitely the best movie about music ever made. This is Cameron Crowe's specialty; he gives us a pure, uncynical connection to the rock. In the scene, the band is broken, everyone hates each other, and the bus is dead silent. Then "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John comes on the radio. It starts small, but one by one, everyone joins in. Man, I shed a tear typing that.
10. Apocalypse Now (1979)
- Director: Francis Ford Coppola
- Writer: John Milius, Francis Ford Coppola
- Cast: Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Frederic Forrest
How do you start a movie about the madness of war? You don't need a fight, you just need the right song as whoosh—napalm hits and decimates the jungle. And as the flames roll, "The End" by The Doors fades in. "This is the end..." It’s a surreal, psychedelic nightmare. Coppola tells you right from frame one that this movie is going to be weird and challenging.
11. Risky Business (1983)
- Director: Paul Brickman
- Writer: Paul Brickman
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Joe Pantoliano
This is the scene that made Tom Cruise a movie star. He's got the house to himself, he turns up the stereo, and just slides into the frame in his socks and undies as "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger cranks. It’s pure charisma, and it’s become one of the most parodied moments in film history, too.
12. Trainspotting (1996)
- Director: Danny Boyle
- Writer: John Hodge
- Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle
The opening of this movie is a shot of adrenaline, reviving you from an overdose. We see Renton (McGregor) sprinting down the street from security guards as Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" just explodes. The manic energy of the song is a perfect match for the film's chaotic and darkly funny world.
13. Blue Velvet (1986)
- Director: David Lynch
- Writer: David Lynch
- Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern
This is one of those movies that's kind of hard to tell people to watch, because it's so weird it can really upset viewers. And this scene is deeply triggering and creepy, so...sorry about adding it here. We're in the apartment of the psychotic Frank Booth (Hopper), and he demands Ben (Dean Stockwell) perform a song. Ben grabs a work light and lip-syncs "In Dreams" by Roy Orbison. It feels operatic and terrifying and puts everyone on edge. And that title track is scary, too!
14. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Director: James Gunn
- Writer: James Gunn, Nicole Perlman
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper
Superhero movies needed a drastic shakeup in 2015, as they had gotten pretty formulaic. So how did James Gunn rip into this one? Well, we're on a desolate, alien planet as this guy in a creepy mask and space suit, Star-Lord, presses play on an '80s Walkman, and "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone kicks in. Now we know we can have fun in this world andn ot to take anything too seriously. He starts dancing, using space rats as microphones--it's the goofy beating heart of the movie.
15. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- Director: Wes Anderson
- Writer: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson
- Cast: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson
Wes Anderson uses music like a character. And often the tracks that correspond to the person tell us a lot about them. In this particular scene, we watch Richie Tenenbaum (Wilson) in a bathroom, staring in the mirror. He calmly shears off his hair and shaves his beard, all while "Needle in the Hay" by Elliott Smith plays, and you immediately know that this guy has some major depression.
16. Magnolia (1999)
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Cast: Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy
It's hard not to love how audacious this movie is, so when it comes to a group singing scene, you never question whether it can fit. The movie is three hours of emotional devastation, and the catharsis begins to come as they all start singing "Wise Up" by Aimee Mann. It's surreal and yet somehow beautiful.
17. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Director: Edgar Wright
- Writer: Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright
- Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis
The crew is in the Winchester pub, the jukebox is on random, and a zombie attacks. As they start beating it with pool cues, "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen starts blasting. The timing is perfect. Every thwack of the cue lands on the beat.
18. Easy Rider (1969)
- Director: Dennis Hopper
- Writer: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern
- Cast: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson
This is the one that started it all. Wyatt and Billy, having just scored, throw their watches on the ground and hit the road on their choppers. The second their wheels hit the highway, that iconic, snarling guitar riff from "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf hits, and we understand this movie is about people unchained by life and who are ostensibly outlaws.
19. A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Writer: Stanley Kubrick
- Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Adrienne Corri, Miriam Karlin
20. Drive (2011)
- Director: Nicolas Winding Refn
- Writer: Hossein Amini
- Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks
Again, a little on the nose, but after our hero has a new family, he's trying to impress. We've been up in the air about who he is, but now the song tells us this guy wants to be a hero. "A Real Hero" by College featuring Electric Youth plays as they cruise and have a good day together before it all falls apart.
Summing It All Up
These were a bunch of my favorites, but I know there are even more out there that could have made this list. And probably a few that, if I could have remembered, I would have put on here for sure.
What are the ones that keep coming back to you over and over again?
Let me know what you think in the comments.