There's something perfect about the right music track hitting during a purely electric scene in a movie. The amalgamation of two forms of art can make an audience lean in and embrace a story, and give a scene and the song immortality.

You feel as if the director and editor are conductors, and they control your emotional response to all the things happening on the screen.

Today, I want to go over some of the best needle drops in movies of all time. We'll dig through all of film history to pull some of the most inventive and creative iterations as well.

Let's dive in.





1. Reservoir Dogs (1992) Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi This is the moment that defined Tarantino's style and welcomed him into the world of Hollywood. He showed he would push boundaries and unsettle people. You've got this breezy, '70s hit "Stuck in the Middle With You" by Stealers Wheel. It's playing while Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) gleefully tortures a cop. The song is so innocent, but the scene is so brutal.

2. Goodfellas (1990) Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Writer: Nicholas Pileggi, Martin Scorsese

Nicholas Pileggi, Martin Scorsese Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco I think that Scorsese is right up there with Tarantino when it comes to needle drops in general. In this movie, Scorsese could have used the rocking part of "Layla," but he waits until the Lufthansa heist is over and the paranoia has set in to then use the other part of the song. As we see the gruesome aftermath of all the loose ends—the bodies in the truck, in the car—the piano coda by Derek and the Dominos kicks in and tells us the heist is officially over.

3. Wayne's World (1992) Director: Penelope Spheeris

Penelope Spheeris Writer: Mike Myers, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner

Man, if I had to pick one scene on this list that defines the soul of the movie it's in, it's this one. We get five guys in a tiny car when "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen drops, and then everyone commits 100% to the moment of real, shared love for the music. It's the scene that basically forced an entire generation to learn all the words to a six-minute-long opera-rock song.

4. Say Anything... (1989) Director: Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe Writer: Cameron Crowe

Even if you have not seen this movie, you know this scene. It's arguably a scene more famous than the movie it's from. Lloyd Dobler, trench coat and all, holding that boombox over his head, desperately When "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel. This is him saying, "I'm not giving up." Cameron Crowe is a master at this, and this is his Mona Lisa.

5. Pulp Fiction (1994) Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Writer: Quentin Tarantino

The opening credits are a promise that you're in for a big movie. We just had a chaotic diner robbery, and now we've jumped into the high-energy surf rock of "Misirlou" by Dick Dale and His Del-Tones. This felt like Tarantino's coming-out party, even more so as a sophomore effort. He was telling people to pay attention with a big song and some electricity behind the credits.

6. Fight Club (1999) Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Writer: Jim Uhls

Jim Uhls Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter There’s power in an ending image, but when you pair it with a perfect song, it can shake you to the core. This is how you end a movie. The Narrator and Marla are holding hands, watching the world they know literally explode. And "Where Is My Mind?" by the Pixies kicks in to underscore the entire idea of the movie. It’s the perfect, nihilistic anthem for the end of everything.

7. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Director: John Hughes

John Hughes Writer: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey The entire movie is about having the perfect day off, so imagine a spontaneous parade happens, and you're the star? Ferris takes over a parade float and leads the entire city of Chicago in "Twist and Shout" by The Beatles. Hughes knew this was the high point, the moment that made Ferris a legend that could never be toppled.

8. The Graduate (1967) Director: Mike Nichols

Mike Nichols Writer: Calder Willingham, Buck Henry

Calder Willingham, Buck Henry Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross In Roger Ebert's original review of the movie, he talked about all the needle drops being weak. I get it, they're on the nose, but when you hear "Hello darkness, my old friend," you just are in the mood to rock. "The Sound of Silence" by Simon & Garfunkel just nails that feeling of post-grad dread. It’s not background music; it’s the sound of his inner thoughts.

9. Almost Famous (2000) Director: Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe Writer: Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe Cast: Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit One of my top 10 movies of all time, and definitely the best movie about music ever made. This is Cameron Crowe's specialty; he gives us a pure, uncynical connection to the rock. In the scene, the band is broken, everyone hates each other, and the bus is dead silent. Then "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John comes on the radio. It starts small, but one by one, everyone joins in. Man, I shed a tear typing that.

10. Apocalypse Now (1979) Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Writer: John Milius, Francis Ford Coppola

John Milius, Francis Ford Coppola Cast: Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Frederic Forrest How do you start a movie about the madness of war? You don't need a fight, you just need the right song as whoosh—napalm hits and decimates the jungle. And as the flames roll, "The End" by The Doors fades in. "This is the end..." It’s a surreal, psychedelic nightmare. Coppola tells you right from frame one that this movie is going to be weird and challenging.

11. Risky Business (1983) Director: Paul Brickman

Paul Brickman Writer: Paul Brickman

Paul Brickman Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay, Joe Pantoliano This is the scene that made Tom Cruise a movie star. He's got the house to himself, he turns up the stereo, and just slides into the frame in his socks and undies as "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger cranks. It’s pure charisma, and it’s become one of the most parodied moments in film history, too.

12. Trainspotting (1996) Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Writer: John Hodge

John Hodge Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle The opening of this movie is a shot of adrenaline, reviving you from an overdose. We see Renton (McGregor) sprinting down the street from security guards as Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life" just explodes. The manic energy of the song is a perfect match for the film's chaotic and darkly funny world.

13. Blue Velvet (1986) Director: David Lynch

David Lynch Writer: David Lynch

David Lynch Cast: Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern This is one of those movies that's kind of hard to tell people to watch, because it's so weird it can really upset viewers. And this scene is deeply triggering and creepy, so...sorry about adding it here. We're in the apartment of the psychotic Frank Booth (Hopper), and he demands Ben (Dean Stockwell) perform a song. Ben grabs a work light and lip-syncs "In Dreams" by Roy Orbison. It feels operatic and terrifying and puts everyone on edge. And that title track is scary, too!

14. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Writer: James Gunn, Nicole Perlman

James Gunn, Nicole Perlman Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper Superhero movies needed a drastic shakeup in 2015, as they had gotten pretty formulaic. So how did James Gunn rip into this one? Well, we're on a desolate, alien planet as this guy in a creepy mask and space suit, Star-Lord, presses play on an '80s Walkman, and "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone kicks in. Now we know we can have fun in this world andn ot to take anything too seriously. He starts dancing, using space rats as microphones--it's the goofy beating heart of the movie.

15. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writer: Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson

Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson Cast: Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Luke Wilson Wes Anderson uses music like a character. And often the tracks that correspond to the person tell us a lot about them. In this particular scene, we watch Richie Tenenbaum (Wilson) in a bathroom, staring in the mirror. He calmly shears off his hair and shaves his beard, all while "Needle in the Hay" by Elliott Smith plays, and you immediately know that this guy has some major depression.

16. Magnolia (1999) Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Cast: Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy It's hard not to love how audacious this movie is, so when it comes to a group singing scene, you never question whether it can fit. The movie is three hours of emotional devastation, and the catharsis begins to come as they all start singing "Wise Up" by Aimee Mann. It's surreal and yet somehow beautiful.

17. Shaun of the Dead (2004) Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Writer: Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright

Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis The crew is in the Winchester pub, the jukebox is on random, and a zombie attacks. As they start beating it with pool cues, "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen starts blasting. The timing is perfect. Every thwack of the cue lands on the beat.

18. Easy Rider (1969) Director: Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper Writer: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern

Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Terry Southern Cast: Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson This is the one that started it all. Wyatt and Billy, having just scored, throw their watches on the ground and hit the road on their choppers. The second their wheels hit the highway, that iconic, snarling guitar riff from "Born to Be Wild" by Steppenwolf hits, and we understand this movie is about people unchained by life and who are ostensibly outlaws.

19. A Clockwork Orange (1971) Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Writer: Stanley Kubrick

This is the one that set the standard for a song's innocence being weaponized and also caused Gene Kelly to melt down. In the now infamous scene, Alex and his droogs, dressed in their psychotic all-white, break into a couple's home. And as they proceed to commit unspeakable acts, Alex cheerfully belts out "Singin' in the Rain." Kubrick took one of Hollywood's most beloved songs and made it the soundtrack to horror. It's impossible to hear the song the same way again.

20. Drive (2011) Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Nicolas Winding Refn Writer: Hossein Amini

Hossein Amini Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks Again, a little on the nose, but after our hero has a new family, he's trying to impress. We've been up in the air about who he is, but now the song tells us this guy wants to be a hero. "A Real Hero" by College featuring Electric Youth plays as they cruise and have a good day together before it all falls apart.

Summing It All Up These were a bunch of my favorites, but I know there are even more out there that could have made this list. And probably a few that, if I could have remembered, I would have put on here for sure. What are the ones that keep coming back to you over and over again?

Let me know what you think in the comments.