While the iOS and Android versions of Blackmagic Camera were released at different times, it seems like Blackmagic Design has finally been able to sync up the development of both versions to be on the same timeline.

This new version 3.0 update for Blackmagic Camera is for both versions, and it’s set to be a pretty significant one. If you’re looking to get support syncing clips from remote cameras to the controller, or if you’d like to try out some fun new quick tap controls, then you’ll want to grab this update today.

Here’s how to get started.